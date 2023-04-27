Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $2.32 million compared to $3.45 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 and $4.71 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which included $1.03 million of non-taxable proceeds on bank-owned life insurance.



At March 31, 2023, the Company's tier one leverage ratio and risked-based capital ratios were 11.93% and 29.36%, respectively, and the Company is considered to be "well-capitalized."

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, representing Territorial Bancorp Inc.'s 54th consecutive quarterly dividend.



HONOLULU, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the "Company"), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced net income of $2.32 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 11, 2023.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said "While the current interest rate cycle and recent market events have made it very challenging for all banks, we expect our strong capital, solid asset quality and liquidity to sustain us through this cycle. We remain well-positioned to serve our community in the future."

Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $1.71 million to $12.09 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $13.80 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total interest income was $16.72 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $14.96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The $1.76 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to a $1.12 million increase in interest earned on investment securities and a $551,000 increase in interest earned on other investments. The increase in interest income on investment securities resulted from an $83.47 million increase in the average securities balance together with a 37 basis point increase in the average securities yield. Interest income on other investments rose by $551,000 from $176,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $727,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest income on other investments is primarily due to a 237 basis point increase in the interest rate paid on cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Interest Expense and Provision for Credit Losses

Total interest expense increased by $3.48 million to $4.63 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $1.15 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased by $2.93 million to $3.53 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $597,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to an increase in interest expense on certificates of deposit (CD). Interest expense on CDs rose by $2.78 million from $388,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $3.17 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to a 214 basis point increase in the average cost of CDs and a $230.67 million increase in the average CD balance. The increase in the average cost of CDs occurred as interest rates were raised in response to the increase in market interest rates. The increase in the average balance of CDs occurred as customers transferred balances from lower rate savings accounts to higher rate CDs. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances rose from $511,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $1.05 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense on FHLB advances rose primarily because of a 74 basis point increase in the average cost of advances and a $51.33 million increase in the average advance balance. Additional FHLB advances were obtained during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to enhance the Company's liquidity and to let interest rate-sensitive CDs from state and local governments mature without being renewed.

The Company reversed $100,000 and $168,000, respectively, of credit loss provisions in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. The reversal of credit loss provisions is primarily due to improvements in local economic conditions.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $1.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to the Company receiving $1.03 million in proceeds on bank-owned life insurance during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $9.61 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $9.60 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $209,000 to $5.40 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $5.61 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits is due to a decrease in stock benefit plan expenses and deferred compensation accruals. Federal deposit insurance premium expense rose from $141,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $245,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 because of an increase in the FDIC insurance premium rate. Equipment expense rose from $1.20 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $1.31 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 because of an increase in data processing expenses.

Income Taxes



Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $851,000 with an effective tax rate of 26.87% compared to $1.32 million with an effective tax rate of 21.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a $2.86 million decrease in income before income taxes during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate during the three months ended March 31, 2023 occurred when the Company received $1.03 million of non-taxable proceeds on bank-owned life insurance during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.21 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.17 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans receivable decreased by $3.45 million and was $1.29 billion at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022. The decrease in loans receivable occurred as loan repayments and sales exceeded new loan originations. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, decreased by $1.92 million to $736.67 million at March 31, 2023 from $738.59 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in investment securities occurred as principal repayments on mortgage-backed securities exceeded new purchases. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $44.31 million to $84.86 million at March 31, 2023 from $40.55 million at December 31, 2022. Deposits decreased by $54.18 million from $1.72 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.66 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits included a planned decrease of $32.72 million in public deposits. The remaining $21.46 million decrease in retail deposits occurred as customers sought higher interest rates on their funds than what the Company pays. FHLB advances increased by $105.00 million to $246.00 million at March 31, 2023 from $141.00 million at December 31, 2022. The proceeds from the advances were used to enhance liquidity and to let interest rate-sensitive CDs from state and local governments mature without being renewed. Total stockholders' equity decreased to $253.76 million at March 31, 2023 from $256.55 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in stockholders' equity occurred primarily because the Company's dividends paid to shareholders, share repurchases, and the impact to retained earnings from the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) standard to calculate its allowance for credit losses exceeded the Company's net income and the allocation of ESOP shares.

Capital Management

The Company is in its twelfth share repurchase program and repurchased 66,841 shares during the three months ending March 31, 2023. Through March 31, 2023, the Company has repurchased 4,233,912 shares in all of its share repurchase programs. The shares repurchased represent 34.61% of the total shares issued in its initial public offering.

Asset Quality

The Company had $967,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at March 31, 2023 compared to $559,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $2.37 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $2.30 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.11% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2023 was $5.13 million and represented 0.40% of total loans compared to $2.03 million and 0.16% of total loans as of December 31, 2022. The increase in the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans occurred when the Company adopted the CECL accounting standard to calculate its allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023. Upon adoption of the standard, the Company recorded a $3.16 million increase to its allowance for credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans rose to 216.15% at March 31, 2023 from 88.31% at December 31, 2022 as a result of the increase in the allowance for credit losses.

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.tsbhawaii.bank.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 11,454 $ 11,357 Investment securities 4,540 3,423 Other investments 727 176 Total interest income 16,721 14,956 Interest expense: Deposits 3,530 597 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,054 511 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46 44 Total interest expense 4,630 1,152 Net interest income 12,091 13,804 Reversal of provisions for credit losses (100 ) (168 ) Net interest income after reversal of provisions for credit losses 12,191 13,972 Noninterest income: Service fees on loan and deposit accounts 310 341 Income on bank-owned life insurance 203 197 Gain on sale of loans 1 18 Other 75 1,097 Total noninterest income 589 1,653 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,404 5,613 Occupancy 1,623 1,594 Equipment 1,312 1,196 Federal deposit insurance premiums 245 141 Other general and administrative expenses 1,029 1,054 Total noninterest expense 9,613 9,598 Income before income taxes 3,167 6,027 Income taxes 851 1,317 Net income $ 2,316 $ 4,710 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.52 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 8,774,634 8,980,135 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 8,806,744 9,014,454





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023

2022

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,860 $ 40,553 Investment securities available for sale 21,073 20,821 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $602,045 and $591,084 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively). 715,601 717,773 Loans receivable, net 1,291,310 1,294,764 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,444 8,197 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 3,177 3,170 Accrued interest receivable 6,128 6,115 Premises and equipment, net 7,422 7,599 Right-of-use asset, net 13,901 14,498 Bank-owned life insurance 47,986 47,783 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,097 1,643 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,828 6,676 Total assets $ 2,212,827 $ 2,169,592 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,661,973 $ 1,716,152 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 246,000 141,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,453 24,180 Lease liability 14,720 15,295 Income taxes payable 1,034 838 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,886 5,577 Total liabilities 1,959,066 1,913,042 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 90 91 9,006,551 and 9,071,076 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Additional paid-in capital 50,556 51,825 Unearned ESOP shares (2,814 ) (2,936 ) Retained earnings 213,336 215,314 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,407 ) (7,744 ) Total stockholders' equity 253,761 256,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,212,827 $ 2,169,592





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 0.43% 0.90% Return on average equity 3.67% 7.39% Net interest margin on average interest earning assets 2.30% 2.72% Efficiency ratio (1) 75.81% 62.09% At At March December 31, 2023 31, 2022 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Book value per share (2) $28.18 $28.28 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.47% 11.83% Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands): Delinquent loans 90 days past due and not accruing $967 $559 Non-performing assets (3) $2,372 $2,301 Allowance for credit losses $5,127 $2,032 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.11% 0.11% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.40% 0.16% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 216.15% 88.31% Note: (1) Efficiency ratio is equal to noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (2) Book value per share is equal to stockholders' equity divided by number of shares issued and outstanding (3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans and real estate owned. Amounts are net of charge-offs

