Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:02 Uhr
4,820 Euro
+0,120
+2,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.04.2023 | 11:37
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research | City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Positive markets offset by revenue margins 28-Apr-2023 / 10:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG):

Positive markets offset by revenue margins

City of London has announced its trading update results for 3Q'23. The headline figures are positive, with FUM increasing 3%, from USD9.15bn at December 2022 to USD9.47bn at the quarter-end. This was underpinned by good market performance: the MSCI Emerging Markets TR Index increased by 4.0% and the MSCI All Country World Index ex US rose by 6.9%. These were slightly offset at CLIM by some net outflows. Weak sentiment towards the end of the quarter led to widening discounts in closed-ended funds, and, as a consequence, there was some slight underperformance across the strategies.

Read the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ positive-markets-offset-by-revenue-margins/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

