Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research | City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Positive markets offset by revenue margins 28-Apr-2023 / 10:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

City of London has announced its trading update results for 3Q'23. The headline figures are positive, with FUM increasing 3%, from USD9.15bn at December 2022 to USD9.47bn at the quarter-end. This was underpinned by good market performance: the MSCI Emerging Markets TR Index increased by 4.0% and the MSCI All Country World Index ex US rose by 6.9%. These were slightly offset at CLIM by some net outflows. Weak sentiment towards the end of the quarter led to widening discounts in closed-ended funds, and, as a consequence, there was some slight underperformance across the strategies.

Read the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ positive-markets-offset-by-revenue-margins/

