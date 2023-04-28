Legend Games LLC: Mythrel TCG Gains Momentum on Kickstarter, Introducing a New Trading Card Game Experience

Innovative Trading Card Game Mythrel Receives Support from a Growing Community of Enthusiasts, Setting the Stage for a Unique Gaming Experience

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Fantasy-themed trading card game Mythrel has garnered tremendous support on Kickstarter, rapidly surpassing its initial funding goal. The campaign, which runs until May 15, 2023, is poised to unlock exclusive stretch goals for its first edition print run, showcasing the enthusiasm of the game's growing community.

Mythrel's unique blend of physical and digital gameplay has captured the imaginations of players and collectors alike, promising a fresh take on the traditional trading card game (TCG) experience. Players can battle it out in multiple game modes, trade cards, and build their collections both online and offline, creating a vibrant community around the game.

CEO and Developer of Mythrel, CJ, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support the campaign has received: "This funding will allow us to produce our first edition, limited edition Kickstarter print run, and unlock some very special stretch goals that are close to being reached."

Set in the mystical realm of Mythrel, the game features over 124+ unique cards in its first edition set, "Enter The Realm." These cards are divided into five rarity levels: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Mythical, and Exotic. Players can build decks using cards from their digital collection or play random decks through an in-game mode called Vortex with an in-game currency called Rel.

CJ is confident that Mythrel's appeal goes beyond its stunning artwork and engaging gameplay: "We believe that Mythrel has the potential to be the next big thing in TCGs. With its deep lore, unique features, and hybrid gameplay, we think Mythrel will resonate with a wide range of players and collectors."

The Mythrel Kickstarter campaign is still live, offering backers exclusive rewards such as early access to the game, limited edition cards, and the opportunity to have their likeness featured in the game.

Potential investors, collectors, and players can learn more and pledge their support by visiting the Mythrel Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/carsenk/mythrel-trading-card-game

Mythrel's innovative approach to TCGs and its steadily growing community of supporters reflect the game's potential to make a mark in the gaming world.

About Mythrel: Mythrel is a physical and digital multiplayer online collectible trading card game set in the fantasy realm of Mythrel. Players can build decks, trade cards, and engage in multiplayer battles across a variety of game modes. To learn more, visit the Mythrel Kickstarter page.

