VK Company: Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

April 28, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, "VK" or the "Company") announces that it will discontinue regulatory news disclosure on the London Stock Exchange effective May 1, 2023 due to its inability to continue cooperation with its primary provider of press release publishing services.

VK has sent several requests to other existing providers (including RNS) authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for public disclosure but has not received acceptance to cooperate.

As of May 1, 2023, the Company will not be able to disclose information under the procedures required by the Market Abuse Regulation and the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. VK will continue to publish regulatory information on its corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

About VK

VK is Russia's largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

