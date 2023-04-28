Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A1C8BP | ISIN: US5603172082 | Ticker-Symbol: RL9A
Lang & Schwarz
28.04.23
15:42 Uhr
10,350 Euro
-10,350
-100,00 %
28.04.2023 | 12:31
VK Company: Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

DJ Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

VK Company (VKCO) Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure 28-Apr-2023 / 13:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement of VK on regulatory news disclosure

April 28, 2023. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, "VK" or the "Company") announces that it will discontinue regulatory news disclosure on the London Stock Exchange effective May 1, 2023 due to its inability to continue cooperation with its primary provider of press release publishing services.

VK has sent several requests to other existing providers (including RNS) authorized by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for public disclosure but has not received acceptance to cooperate.

As of May 1, 2023, the Company will not be able to disclose information under the procedures required by the Market Abuse Regulation and the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. VK will continue to publish regulatory information on its corporate website and on the website of the Interfax Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

For further information please contact:

VK PR team pr@vk.team

VK IR team ir@vk.team

About VK

VK is Russia's largest technological company. VK products and services help millions of people with their daily online needs, with an audience of more than 90% of Russian-speaking internet users. VK projects enable communication, playing games, developing professional skills, listening to music, watching and filming videos, buying and selling goods and services, among other tasks. The company is also developing a range of products and services in business process digitalization, from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 240439 
News ID:    1620507 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
