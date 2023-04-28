Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it partially converted and extended the convertible debenture investment it holds in Black Sheep Ventures Inc. ("Black Sheep").

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO and Director, stated: "We are pleased with the progress Black Sheep has made in growing its business and believe that our continued exposure both as a convertible debenture and a large shareholder will add long-term value for Olive shareholders. Management has delivered on the strategic growth plans, and we remain supportive of their initiatives to continue advancing Black Sheep."

BLACK SHEEP VENTURES CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE UPDATE

Olive has entered into an agreement with Black Sheep to partially convert and extend its convertible debentures. A summary of the transaction is as follows:

C$200,000 of principal has been converted to shares at C$0.65/share, providing Olive 307,692 shares of Black Sheep;

Accrued interest of C$91,000 has been converted to shares (as per the prior debenture agreement) at C$0.50/share providing Olive 182,000 shares of Black Sheep;

A new convertible debenture has been issued to Olive for C$500,000 with an interest rate of 8% (previous debenture 6.5%) and is convertible at C$0.65/share. Interest is payable in cash;

The new debenture expires April 27, 2025.

Cathy Butler, co-founder of Black Sheep, stated: "We are pleased that Olive has converted $200,000 of their debenture to equity in addition to extending the term for two years on the balance. This is a real vote of confidence by Olive in Black Sheep and our future plans. Olive is an excellent partner, and the principals continue to provide strategic support and ideas."

Based on Black Sheep's last financing of C$1.00 per share, Olive values its combined share position and the convertible debenture at C$1,258,922. This value is unchanged from Olive's March 31, 2023 unaudited NAVPS announcement.

ABOUT BLACK SHEEP VENTURES

Black Sheep was founded in late 2020 by experienced financial and real estate professionals to build a portfolio of cash flow generating real estate assets by acquiring, developing, optimizing, and consolidating self-storage, campgrounds, and mobile home parks. Black Sheep currently owns and operates 4 self-storage facilities with 63,000 sqft. of rentable space and 104 RV parking spaces and two campgrounds with over 200 rentable sites.

For additional information on Black Sheep, please visit their website at: https://blacksheepventures.ca/.

NEWLY UPDATE

On March 31, 2023, The Newly Institute Inc. ("Newly") entered into a definitive agreement, with HEAL Global Holdings Corp ("HEAL") and Pathway Capital Corp ("Pathway") for Pathway to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Newly. As per this agreement, Newly shareholders, including Olive, will receive 4.85 Pathway shares. For the transaction the Pathway shares are being valued at C$0.13/share. Pathway last traded at C$0.05. One of the conditions of the transaction is a best-efforts concurrent financing of $10M, which has not been priced.

Olive holds 480,867 shares of Newly, that it acquired in the CannaIncome Fund ("CiF") transaction. For its March 31, 2023 unaudited NAVPS estimate, Olive assumed a value of $1.00/share, the last financing price for Newly. While the transaction has not closed, we expect to mark down the value of Newly to reflect the transaction and Pathway's current trading price with our April 30, 2023 unaudited NAVPS estimate.

For additional information on the transaction please see Newly's press release: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160935/The-Newly-Institute-Heal-Global-Holdings-and-Pathway-Health-Enter-into-Definitive-Agreement-in-Connection-with-Recapitalization-and-Debt-Restructuring

About Olive Resource Capital Inc. (formerly Norvista Capital Corp):

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman at derek@olive-resource.com or by phone at (416)294-6713 or Samuel Pelaez, President, CEO & CIO at sam@olive-resource.com or by phone at (202)677-8513. Olive's website is located at www.olive-resource.com.

