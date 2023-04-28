Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
München
28.04.23
08:05 Uhr
3,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2023 | 13:12
86 Leser
ANNUAL REPORT 2022 ZINZINO AB (PUBL.)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company's annual report for 2022 in Swedish is now published on the company's website, zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 31 at 1:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website www.zinzino.com.

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information please contact :

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication :

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3760502/2021433.pdf

Press Release Zinzio Annual Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/annual-report-2022-zinzino-ab-publ-301810726.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.