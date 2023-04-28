Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit investment firm specializing in technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "DSTRF". The Company is also pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC eligibility makes the shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

DevvStream's common shares will continue to trade on the Cboe Canada Securities Exchange under the symbol, "DESG" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol, "CQ0".

"We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB," stated Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "DevvStream has attracted significant U.S.-based institutional and retail investment interest, and trading on the OTCQB will further increase our visibility and trading volume in the U.S. We look forward to engaging with a broader audience of investors as we continue to grow and execute on our strategic plan."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DSTRF/overview.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. Devvstream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

