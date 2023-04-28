Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the adoption of the Middlenext Governance Code to replace the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

On April 28, 2023, the Board of Directors of Séché Environnement adopted the Middlenext Governance Code, replacing the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which it had been referring until then.

The Middlenext Governance Code proposes a governance model adapted to mid-sized companies and the capital structure of family businesses and is therefore more suitable for Séché Environnement.

This Code is available on the Middlenext website (www.middlenext.com) and the Company website (www.groupe-seche.com).

Upcoming events

Consolidated results as of June 30, 2023: September 11, 2023 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization, and hazard containment, the Group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of the living world, for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department at the heart of territories in more than 120 locations in 15 countries, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With over 5,700 employees, including 2,500 in France, Séché Environnement generated revenue of nearly €900 million in 2022, 30% of which from its international operations.

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Euronext Eurolist (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

