NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: VIS) on April 27, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 2, 2023. ISIN IS0000007078 Company name Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1.750.000.000 Decrease in share capital kr. 53.300.000 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1.696.700.000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol VIS Orderbook ID 93633