Mene Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) ("Mene" or the "Company"), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts expressed herein reflect Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record IFRS Revenue of $8.7 million and Non-IFRS Adjusted Revenue of $9.9 million, an increase of 2% and decrease of 4% respectively, Year-over-Year ("YoY").

of $9.9 million, an increase of 2% and decrease of 4% respectively, Year-over-Year ("YoY"). Record Gross Profit of $2 million, an increase of 1% YoY.

Operating Loss of $0.1 million during the quarter.

Generated Free Cash Flow of $3.1 million during the quarter.

Sold metal weight of 97 kg and 10,280 Units of Jewelry.

2022 FISCAL YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record IFRS Annual Revenue of $26.9 million and Non-IFRS Adjusted Revenue of $32.4 million in Fiscal Year 2022, an increase of 1% and 2% respectively, YoY.

of $32.4 million in Fiscal Year 2022, an increase of 1% and 2% respectively, YoY. Record Annual Gross Profit of $6.6 million, an increase of 2% YoY.

Operating Loss of $0.3 million

Total Comprehensive Loss of $0.9 million and Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss of $1 million, an increase of 311% and 208% respectively, YoY ($1 million of Total Comprehensive Loss and Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss was related to movement in digital assets held by the Company).

Generated Free Cash Flow of $4.6 million during the year.

Sold 31,231 Units of Jewelry through 20,024 Customer Orders during the fiscal year.

Jewelry Weight Sold of 299 total kg.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022

Completed the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in the United States.

Introduced 80 new products over the course of 2022.

Launched two new product collections: Figaro Chains and Ancient Coins.

Sales to Returning Customers attributed to 70% of total sales in 2022, due to great customer satisfaction.

Cumulative units of jewelry sold reached 135,900 as of year-end.

Presented a curated collection of jewelry to tastemakers and journalists during the Paris Couture Week in July 2022, hosted by co-founder Diana Widmaier Picasso.

Featured in Financial Times, Forbes, Elle France, Elle Style, Madame Figaro, L'OFFICIEL, Le Point, Fashion Network, Dedicate and Côté Paris.

Registered nearly 35,000 independent customer reviews on mene.com/reviews.

IFRS Consolidated Income Statement Data &

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)1 FY 2022 FY 2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue 8,664,734 5,049,992 5,850,574 7,346,373 8,497,769 5,317,842 5,754,156 7,203,492 Gross profit 2,036,909 1,123,083 1,529,649 1,953,731 2,009,201 1,245,908 1,529,690 1,737,688 Gross profit (%) 24% 22% 26% 27% 24% 23% 27% 24% Net income (loss) (1,019,380) (247,861) 67,421 (263,647) (244,687) (271,872) (188,355) 672,273 Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,240,274) 1,019,930 36,892 (668,530) (237,119) 551,723 (769,975) 858,378 Non-IFRS Adjusted Revenue2 9,924,352 6,729,702 6,396,694 9,306,449 10,345,196 6,466,242 6,678,006 8,324,174 Non-IFRS Adjusted Income (Loss)3 (37,683) (330,262) (893,730) 257,385 311,106 106,889 (276,183) 789,748 Total Shareholders' Equity 17,469,126 18,138,403 17,049,081 16,981,454 17,620,821 17,835,586 17,101,667 17,821,539 Inventory balance (kg of gold)4 188 238 164 184 249 301 246 258 Customer orders 6,495 4,175 3,947 5,407 6,584 4,153 4,377 5,067 Units of jewelry sold 10,280 6,225 6,939 7,787 10,143 6,322 7,197 7,850 Jewelry weight sold (total kg) 97 56 65 80 98 62 66 79

(1) The Company's financial statements for fiscal year 2022 and 2021 are audited by an external assurance firm. (2) The Company adjusts its revenue by adding back the value of jewelry that was returned by customers, revenue from orders for which fulfillment is under process, and discounts given to customers. These adjustments are made to assess the gross revenue before deducting these items from revenue per IFRS. See Non-IFRS Measures for a full reconciliation. (3) The Company adjusts its total comprehensive income (loss) by removing the impact of non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, accretion, loss on debt retirement, revaluation of metal loan and translation gain or loss. See Non-IFRS Measures for a full reconciliation. (4) Inventory balances in kilograms of gold are calculated by taking the total Canadian Dollar (CAD) inventory value at each quarter-end date and dividing the value by the CAD gold spot price per gram.

STATEMENT FROM FOUNDER & CEO ROY SEBAG:

FY 2022 was another important year for Mene where the primary focus was on running our operations sustainably. Over the course of the year, we increased production capacity by acquiring a manufacturing facility in the US. Improved efficiency and operating leverage will soon follow as the effects of the acquisition show up in our financial results. Whilst this was taking place, we still managed to generate a small increase in nominal revenue year over year and maintained both unit and weight volumes. This is an important indicator of our brand equity as well as our customer loyalty.

For 2023, we have an ambitious plan that involves an increase in headcount, the hiring of new senior executives, and the preparation for resuming our target of year over year double digit percentage growth. It was necessary to first ensure we were ready to scale before pursuing this path and we are pleased to have reached this milestone while preserving our tangible capital. In the coming months we will articulate our new medium-term plan for Mene.

I would like to thank all of the team members at Mene for their valued contributions in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Revenue is a non-IFRS measure. The Company adjusts its revenue by adding back the value of jewelry that was returned by customers, revenue from orders not yet delivered, and discounts given to customers. These adjustments are made to assess the gross revenue before deducting these items per IFRS revenue. The closest comparable IFRS measure is revenue.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Income (loss) is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS Adjusted Income (Loss) is a non-IFRS measure, calculated as total comprehensive income (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, accretion, revaluation of metal loan, loss on debt retirement and translation gain or loss. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total comprehensive income (loss).

Tangible Common Equity is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated as total shareholder's equity excluding intangible assets.

For a full definition of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

About Mene Inc.

Mene crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Mene was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Mene empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value.

For more information about Mene, visit mene.com.

