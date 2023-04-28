1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Engages Griffin Archer to Develop and Execute Marketing Campaigns for its Subsidiaries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that it has engaged Minneapolis-based creative and strategy agency, Griffin Archer, to develop and execute marketing campaigns on behalf of its operating subsidiaries.

Griffin Archer will lead brand planning, creative development, media and public relations across all communication channels.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented, "We are excited to partner with Griffin Archer to create content for our subsidiaries, increase brand awareness and support our marketing efforts, with a goal of further accelerating revenue growth. Griffin Archer has a history of working with blue chip brands to create meaningful change for businesses, people and culture. Their client experience spans nearly every category from health & wellness to grocery to automotive and more. We look forward to working closely with Griffin Archer, and this is another example of how we continue to create value for our portfolio companies through an accretive, private equity style, holding company, business model."

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

