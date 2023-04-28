Uppwise recognized in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management for the 3rd Straight Year

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Uppwise, a provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management. The solution can be deployed as cloud-based, cloud-hosted, or on-premises, and has a wide client list in EMEA and Asia supporting different industries. Uppwise has also been included in Gartner® Magic Quadrant 2022 for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SPM. Our approach of combining traditional means with alternative work and execution methods has proven successful one more time, helping our customers drive growth, deliver on strategic initiatives, and make more effective decisions to accelerate value generation," said Gioacchino Gaudioso, CEO of Uppwise." said Gioacchino Gaudioso, CEO of Uppwise.

Gartner highlighted Uppwise's ability to support the entire project and work management life cycle, combining everything in a single and flexible adaptive platform, as a strength.

1- The Uppwise SPM strategy module targets strategy managers. The strategy module supports a top-down approach for building alignment of key goals, strategic themes, and objectives and key results (OKRs). Uppwise SPM also supports OKR quarterly reviews. A strategic performance perspective can be maintained without knowledge of the portfolio structure.

2- Uppwise SPM has expanded the program management model to better align with SAFe and integrate with Jira. Teams can use solutions appropriate for their work and maintain alignment of epics and features with OKRs. Azure DevOps (ADO) integration is planned for a future release.

3- Uppwise SPM enables continued use of existing tools while providing the combined strategy perspective. Uppwise SPM supports integration with adaptive project management, collaborative work management, and ITSM platforms and tools using Uppwise's integration hub.

About Uppwise

Uppwise is a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Adaptive Project Management & Reporting (APM) and Collaborative Work Management (CWM) solutions. Uppwise enables Enterprises to connect strategies to execution and executives to teams. Headquartered in Italy, Uppwise has operations in Europe, Asia and USA with distribution, implementation and support channels worldwide.

