Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
25.04.23
09:16 Uhr
14,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60015,00015:36
14,50014,90015:35
ACCESSWIRE
28.04.2023 | 14:50
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Waste Not, Want Not: Yosemite Launches Composting and Fuel Cylinder Recycling Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by National Parks Foundation

Part of the Subaru-funded Don't Feed the Landfills Initiative, Yosemite's composting and fuel cylinder diversion and recycling programs have grown tremendously over the last year. One woman, Tina Moseley, leads the charge.

"Just a heads up, it's going to smell pretty bad," Tina Moseley said, peering down into the compost bin's undistinguishable mass of eggshells, apple cores, soggy paper, and mystery slop.

As the Don't Feed the Landfills and Sustainability Coordinator at Yosemite National Park, a position funded by Subaru, Moseley built and implemented most of the composting and fuel cylinder recycling program for the park and the surrounding communities.

For Yosemite National Park, Moseley and her colleagues hope that change will look like diverting as much waste as possible and composting or recycling everything else. The impact, they hope, will help both Yosemite and the gateway communities surrounding the 750,000+ acre park.

Mariposa County, home to much of the park, has a population of 17,000, while Yosemite National Park hosts roughly 4 million visitors each year. The contrast of populations means that Yosemite National Park's waste footprint places an outsized burden on the surrounding communities responsible for processing waste.

In response, Subaru worked with the National Park Foundation (NPF), the National Parks Conservation Association, and park concessionaires to launch the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative at three of the country's iconic national parks - Denali National Park and Preserve, Grand Teton National Park, and Yosemite National Park.

Continue reading here

Subaru of America, Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of National Parks Foundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751851/Waste-Not-Want-Not-Yosemite-Launches-Composting-and-Fuel-Cylinder-Recycling-Programs

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.