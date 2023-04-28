Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
28.04.2023
Workiva: The ROI of Sustainability, Part II

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Friday, April 28, 2023, Press release picture

Tensie Whelan, director of the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, returns to ESG Talk. Tensie is joined by Kelly Fisher, head of corporate sustainability at HSBC Bank USA, alongside Workiva's Mandi McReynolds. The group shares case studies showcasing how companies are driving financial performance with sustainable investments and urges business leaders to reconsider how they measure ESG's ROI.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751856/The-ROI-of-Sustainability-Part-II

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
