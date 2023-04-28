Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 | ISIN: FR0000061129 | Ticker-Symbol: BON
Frankfurt
28.04.23
08:07 Uhr
38,250 Euro
+0,650
+1,73 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,75039,80016:51
Actusnews Wire
28.04.2023 | 15:23
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOIRON: 2023 first quarter sales

2023 FIRST QUARTER

BOIRON SALES

(Unaudited data)

In thousands of euros20232022Variation at current
exchange rates		Variation at constant
exchange rates
France54,58077,055-29.2%-29.2%
Europe (excluding France)39,22034,476+13.8%+9.0%
North America33,27928,944+15.0%+11.0%
Other countries5,2205,305-1.6%-3.9%
Group total132,299145,780-9.2%-11.2%

In thousands of euros20232022Variation at current
exchange rates		Variation at
constant
exchange rates
Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines45,23445,516-0.6%-1.4%
Homeopathic specialties80,05567,100+19.3%+15.6%
Other health products7,01033,164-78.9%-79.0%
Group total132,299145,780-9.2%-11.2%

Change in sales

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 were down 9.2%, heavily impacted by a challenging basis for comparison due to strong COVID test sales in the first quarter of 2022. This decline in COVID test sales was primarily localized in France.

Excluding these tests, sales were up 10.6%.

Changes in non-proprietary homeopathic medicine sales were varied. They continued to decline in France while increasing in almost all other countries, particularly the United States.

Homeopathic specialty sales continued to grow in most countries, across all products. This performance is even more remarkable given that sales had already increased significantly in 2022.

Two new homeopathic medicines were launched in France during the first quarter: Prélinium®, traditionally used in the long-term treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, and Idryline®, eye drops developed for the symptoms of dry eye.

Outlook

In 2023, Group sales may be impacted by the decrease in COVID test sales, by pressure on the supply of raw materials and by the geopolitical situation in certain parts of the world. Nevertheless, upcoming launches and current momentum in homeopathic specialties enable us to maintain our target of increasing sales.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and our other healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next updates:
The Mixed Shareholders' Meeting will be held on May 25, 2023 at 10:30 am, at BOIRON headquarters, 2 avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais, 69510 MESSIMY - FRANCE.
June 2, 2023: after approval by the Mixed Shareholders' Meeting, payment of the proposed dividend (€1.10 per share).
July 18, 2023: after the close of the stock market, publication of the sales on June 30, 2023.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWecaZ1tamuWnJ5ql8ZsbpNkm25imWHHZpabxWholZ6cmWljnGaXaMibZnBqm21s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79686-boi-270423-ca-t1-23-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.