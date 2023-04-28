Anzeige
WKN: A2ANRX | ISIN: LV0000101590 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HM
Stuttgart
28.04.23
08:00 Uhr
8,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2808,40016:12
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2023 | 15:58
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of Latvia has received SIA Emsco application for permission to express the final takeover bid of the shares of AS "HansaMatrix"

We hereby inform that the Bank of Latvia on 21.04.2023 has received SIA Emsco
application for permission to express the final shares of the joint stock
company "HansaMatrix", registration number: 40003454390, legal address: Ogres
nov., Ogre, Akmenu iela 72, LV-5001, website address: https://hansamatrix.com/
buyback offer in accordance with Article 33 of the Share Buyback Law. 

Information about the offeror and its relations with the AS "HansaMatrix": SIA
Emsco (registration number: 40203437904, legal form: limited liability company,
legal address: Jaunmoku iela 34, Riga, LV-1046). According to the information
provided in the prospectus, SIA Emsco directly owns 1 709 953 voting shares of
the AS "HansaMatrix", which make up 93.1 percent of the voting rights in the AS
"HansaMatrix". SIA Emsco acquired the amount of voting rights mentioned in the
prospectus as a result of a voluntary share buyback offer, which ended on March
31, 2023. 

According to the information provided in the prospectus, the record date is the
10th working day after the publication of the final buyback prospectus on the
Nasdaq Riga website in accordance with Article 33, part five of the Share
Buyback Law. The offer price of one share according to the information provided
in the prospectus: EUR 8.50. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
