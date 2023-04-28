Bank of Latvia has received SIA Emsco application for permission to express the final takeover bid of the shares of AS "HansaMatrix"

We hereby inform that the Bank of Latvia on 21.04.2023 has received SIA Emsco application for permission to express the final shares of the joint stock company "HansaMatrix", registration number: 40003454390, legal address: Ogres nov., Ogre, Akmenu iela 72, LV-5001, website address: https://hansamatrix.com/ buyback offer in accordance with Article 33 of the Share Buyback Law. Information about the offeror and its relations with the AS "HansaMatrix": SIA Emsco (registration number: 40203437904, legal form: limited liability company, legal address: Jaunmoku iela 34, Riga, LV-1046). According to the information provided in the prospectus, SIA Emsco directly owns 1 709 953 voting shares of the AS "HansaMatrix", which make up 93.1 percent of the voting rights in the AS "HansaMatrix". SIA Emsco acquired the amount of voting rights mentioned in the prospectus as a result of a voluntary share buyback offer, which ended on March 31, 2023. According to the information provided in the prospectus, the record date is the 10th working day after the publication of the final buyback prospectus on the Nasdaq Riga website in accordance with Article 33, part five of the Share Buyback Law. The offer price of one share according to the information provided in the prospectus: EUR 8.50. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.