Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
28.04.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Hemcheck Sweden AB at FNSE (238/23)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     Hemcheck Sweden AB, LEI: 549300UBCXLHIVTOQP44         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   HEMC SE0009320278                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Hemcheck   
         Sweden AB on April 28, 2023 at 15:12 CEST.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 16:00 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 16:10 CEST, April 28, 2023.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
