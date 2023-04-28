Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Hemcheck Sweden AB at FNSE (238/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Hemcheck Sweden AB, LEI: 549300UBCXLHIVTOQP44 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: HEMC SE0009320278 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Hemcheck Sweden AB on April 28, 2023 at 15:12 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16:00 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16:10 CEST, April 28, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB