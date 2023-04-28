Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der "Musk/Kardashian-Booster"?
Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During April 2023, 180 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes amounts to 35,680,690.5.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,192,168 are Series A shares and 274,885,225 are Series B shares.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3760229/2019143.pdf

20230428_PR_Electrolux Group_180 Ashares converted to Bshares_eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conversion-of-shares-in-ab-electrolux-301810896.html

