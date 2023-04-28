Bloomberg: Pathways To Finance: Introducing Students in Mumbai to the World of Finance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWORE / April 28, 2023 / Bloomberg

Access to education and improving social mobility continue to be pressing needs in India. To help create pathways in finance, Bloomberg developed The Fundamentals of Finance: College to Careers initiative in partnership with Asha Trust Mumbai. It provided 18 underrepresented junior college students with 9 weeks of financial literacy training, mentoring and networking opportunities, including access to the Bloomberg Terminal and Bloomberg Market Concepts (an e-learning course that provides an interactive introduction to the financial markets).

"The exposure to the Bloomberg Terminal and Bloomberg Market Concepts course was amazing! Initially I was a bit apprehensive about the program, having come from a science background but because of the regular learning sessions with Bloomberg, I started enjoying learning about finance and loved experimenting with the different functions of the Terminal for our research project within the program. I now understand that there are various opportunities within the financial industry for me to explore." - Kunal Singh, Student, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan

The initiative aimed to provide students who are aged 15-18 and mostly pursuing science, technology, engineering and maths subjects with a greater exposure to the world of finance so they can progress in their future careers. It forms part of Bloomberg's global Corporate Philanthropy program: working with a network of non-profit partners to ensure more individuals from under-served communities have the relevant skills and experience for employment and entrepreneurship; and supporting global efforts to make the world's economy fairer and more inclusive for all.

