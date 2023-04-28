Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der "Musk/Kardashian-Booster"?
28.04.2023 | 16:38
Bloomberg: Pathways To Finance: Introducing Students in Mumbai to the World of Finance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWORE / April 28, 2023 / Bloomberg

Originally published on bloomberg.com

Access to education and improving social mobility continue to be pressing needs in India. To help create pathways in finance, Bloomberg developed The Fundamentals of Finance: College to Careers initiative in partnership with Asha Trust Mumbai. It provided 18 underrepresented junior college students with 9 weeks of financial literacy training, mentoring and networking opportunities, including access to the Bloomberg Terminal and Bloomberg Market Concepts (an e-learning course that provides an interactive introduction to the financial markets).

"The exposure to the Bloomberg Terminal and Bloomberg Market Concepts course was amazing! Initially I was a bit apprehensive about the program, having come from a science background but because of the regular learning sessions with Bloomberg, I started enjoying learning about finance and loved experimenting with the different functions of the Terminal for our research project within the program. I now understand that there are various opportunities within the financial industry for me to explore." - Kunal Singh, Student, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan

The initiative aimed to provide students who are aged 15-18 and mostly pursuing science, technology, engineering and maths subjects with a greater exposure to the world of finance so they can progress in their future careers. It forms part of Bloomberg's global Corporate Philanthropy program: working with a network of non-profit partners to ensure more individuals from under-served communities have the relevant skills and experience for employment and entrepreneurship; and supporting global efforts to make the world's economy fairer and more inclusive for all.

To find out more view the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751875/Pathways-To-Finance-Introducing-Students-in-Mumbai-to-the-World-of-Finance

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
