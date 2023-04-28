Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APM9 | ISIN: US32051X1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HI
Frankfurt
28.04.23
18:00 Uhr
17,700 Euro
+0,200
+1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80017,90018:23
17,70017,80018:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2023 | 14:01
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), ("First Hawaiian" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, the value of our customer relationships and our commitment to the communities we serve," said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our financial results were solid, we grew capital and our credit quality metrics remained excellent. We remain well positioned to serve our customers and the community."

On April 26, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income of $66.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $129.3 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $407.5 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.11%
  • Recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Gross loans and leases were $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $129.3 million, or 0.9%, from $14.1 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $407.5 million, or 1.9%, from $21.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $167.2 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 2.6%, compared to $171.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.11% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 3.15% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a $8.8 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $49.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.9 million compared to noninterest income of $48.2 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $118.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $113.9 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 54.5% and 51.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 24.8% and 22.8% for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $147.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $143.9 million, or 1.02% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $36.2 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $33.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $3.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $13.8 million, or 0.10% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2023, compared to total non-performing assets of $12.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2022.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.26%, 11.97%, and 13.09%, respectively, on March 31, 2023, compared with 8.11%, 11.82%, and 12.92%, respectively, on December 31, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2a46e3679b7649d98326df98e6359e6f, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


Financial Highlights Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 202320222022
Operating Results:
Net interest income $ 167,247 $171,794 $133,872
Provision for credit losses 8,800 2,956 (5,747)
Noninterest income 49,023 48,151 41,380
Noninterest expense 118,567 113,922 104,042
Net income 66,818 79,588 57,719
Basic earnings per share 0.52 0.62 0.45
Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.62 0.45
Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26
Dividend payout ratio 50.00 % 41.94 % 57.78 %
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.15 % 2.42 %
Efficiency ratio 54.46 % 51.47 % 59.04 %
Return on average total assets 1.10 % 1.28 % 0.93 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.15 % 1.34 % 0.97 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.78 % 14.27 % 9.19 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 20.78 % 25.93 % 15.08 %
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases $ 14,079,337 $13,876,136 $12,819,612
Average earning assets 21,873,259 21,856,135 22,463,209
Average assets 24,548,124 24,575,648 25,080,453
Average deposits 21,468,624 21,725,177 21,960,819
Average stockholders' equity 2,299,422 2,213,030 2,547,865
Market Value Per Share:
Closing 20.63 26.04 27.89
High 28.28 27.16 31.16
Low 19.68 24.06 26.93


As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases $ 14,221,272 $14,092,012 $12,891,743
Total assets 24,884,207 24,577,223 25,042,720
Total deposits 21,281,500 21,689,029 22,270,430
Short-term borrowings 250,000 75,000 -
Long-term borrowings 500,000 - -
Total stockholders' equity 2,329,012 2,269,005 2,285,149
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value $ 18.26 $17.82 $17.90
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 10.45 10.00 10.10
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.17 %
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.97 % 11.82 % 12.27 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.97 % 11.82 % 12.27 %
Total Capital Ratio 13.09 % 12.92 % 13.48 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.26 % 8.11 % 7.50 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.36 % 9.23 % 9.13 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 5.58 % 5.40 % 5.36 %
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches 51 51 51
Number of ATMs 296 294 298
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,100 2,063 2,022

________________________
(1)Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

(2)Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022
Interest income
Loans and lease financing $ 172,339 $159,526 $103,732
Available-for-sale investment securities 18,688 18,714 32,107
Held-to-maturity investment securities 18,957 19,137 -
Other 3,561 3,088 782
Total interest income 213,545 200,465 136,621
Interest expense
Deposits 43,284 28,202 2,749
Short-term and long-term borrowings 2,563 469 -
Other 451 - -
Total interest expense 46,298 28,671 2,749
Net interest income 167,247 171,794 133,872
Provision for credit losses 8,800 2,956 (5,747)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 158,447 168,838 139,619
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,231 7,376 7,501
Credit and debit card fees 16,298 16,376 14,850
Other service charges and fees 9,162 9,185 9,654
Trust and investment services income 9,614 9,023 8,883
Bank-owned life insurance 5,120 2,865 (417)
Other 1,598 3,326 909
Total noninterest income 49,023 48,151 41,380
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 56,032 49,629 48,226
Contracted services and professional fees 16,313 17,638 17,147
Occupancy 7,782 8,175 7,410
Equipment 9,736 9,984 5,977
Regulatory assessment and fees 3,836 2,591 2,224
Advertising and marketing 1,994 2,072 2,028
Card rewards program 8,085 8,681 6,883
Other 14,789 15,152 14,147
Total noninterest expense 118,567 113,922 104,042
Income before provision for income taxes 88,903 103,067 76,957
Provision for income taxes 22,085 23,479 19,238
Net income $ 66,818 $79,588 $57,719
Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $0.62 $0.45
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $0.62 $0.45
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 127,453,820 127,356,795 127,556,242
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 128,033,812 127,894,773 128,121,126


Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 253,705 $297,502 $274,022
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 611,887 229,122 1,352,138
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023, $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022 and $8,733,170 as of March 31, 2022) 3,054,280 3,151,133 8,062,384
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023, $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022 and nil as of March 31, 2022) 4,261,361 4,320,639 -
Loans and leases 14,221,272 14,092,012 12,891,743
Less: allowance for credit losses 147,122 143,900 150,280
Net loans and leases 14,074,150 13,948,112 12,741,463
Premises and equipment, net 278,121 280,355 315,766
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property 91 91 -
Accrued interest receivable 79,200 78,194 61,561
Bank-owned life insurance 473,255 473,067 471,401
Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Mortgage servicing rights 6,299 6,562 7,650
Other assets 796,366 796,954 760,843
Total assets $ 24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,042,720
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing $ 12,579,155 $12,824,383 $12,504,821
Noninterest-bearing 8,702,345 8,864,646 9,765,609
Total deposits 21,281,500 21,689,029 22,270,430
Short-term borrowings 250,000 75,000 -
Long-term borrowings 500,000 - -
Retirement benefits payable 101,622 102,577 134,323
Other liabilities 422,073 441,612 352,818
Total liabilities 22,555,195 22,308,218 22,757,571
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023, issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022 and issued/outstanding: 140,875,595 / 127,686,307 shares as of March 31, 2022) 1,413 1,410 1,409
Additional paid-in capital 2,540,653 2,538,336 2,530,795
Retained earnings 769,791 736,544 628,642
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (611,679) (639,254) (517,502)
Treasury stock (13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023, 13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 13,189,288 shares as of March 31, 2022) (371,166) (368,031) (358,195)
Total stockholders' equity 2,329,012 2,269,005 2,285,149
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,042,720


Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 299.6 $ 3.4 4.60%$321.3 $2.9 3.64%$1,138.3 $0.6 0.20%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 3,081.4 18.4 2.39 3,180.8 18.3 2.30 7,800.3 29.2 1.50
Non-Taxable 31.1 0.4 5.55 37.9 0.5 5.42 636.7 3.6 2.32
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,683.8 15.7 1.70 3,754.9 15.8 1.69 - - -
Non-Taxable 612.2 4.1 2.74 613.4 4.2 2.69 - - -
Total Investment Securities 7,408.5 38.6 2.09 7,587.0 38.8 2.04 8,437.0 32.8 1.56
Loans Held for Sale 0.1 - 5.53 0.1 - 6.50 1.2 - 2.02
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,192.9 32.4 5.98 2,126.3 28.1 5.24 1,973.1 14.6 3.01
Commercial real estate 4,105.7 58.3 5.76 4,116.8 53.9 5.19 3,632.2 25.8 2.88
Construction 873.9 14.7 6.83 804.4 11.8 5.83 766.9 5.7 3.03
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,307.0 38.4 3.57 4,280.6 38.1 3.56 4,111.0 34.8 3.38
Home equity line 1,074.9 8.7 3.27 1,029.7 8.1 3.10 891.6 5.5 2.48
Consumer 1,213.5 17.2 5.75 1,220.9 17.1 5.55 1,218.6 15.6 5.19
Lease financing 311.4 3.1 4.10 297.4 2.9 3.92 226.2 1.9 3.42
Total Loans and Leases 14,079.3 172.8 4.96 13,876.1 160.0 4.58 12,819.6 103.9 3.27
Other Earning Assets 85.8 0.2 0.76 71.6 0.2 0.80 67.1 0.2 1.31
Total Earning Assets(2) 21,873.3 215.0 3.97 21,856.1 201.9 3.67 22,463.2 137.5 2.47
Cash and Due from Banks 286.1 286.4 292.1
Other Assets 2,388.7 2,433.1 2,325.2
Total Assets $ 24,548.1 $24,575.6 $25,080.5
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $ 6,354.3 $ 13.9 0.89%$6,455.5 $10.3 0.63% 6,668.4 $0.5 0.03%
Money Market 3,853.5 14.3 1.50 4,012.9 9.8 0.97 4,048.9 0.5 0.05
Time 2,515.6 15.1 2.44 2,163.2 8.1 1.48 1,748.5 1.7 0.39
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,723.4 43.3 1.38 12,631.6 28.2 0.89 12,465.8 2.7 0.09
Federal Funds Purchased 67.1 0.7 4.43 45.5 0.5 4.09 - - -
Other Short-Term Borrowings 52.8 0.7 5.02 - - - - - -
Long-Term Borrowings 105.5 1.2 4.52 - - - - - -
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 42.8 0.4 4.27 - - - - - -
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,991.6 46.3 1.45 12,677.1 28.7 0.90 12,465.8 2.7 0.09
Net Interest Income $ 168.7 $173.2 $134.8
Interest Rate Spread 2.52% 2.77% 2.38%
Net Interest Margin 3.11% 3.15% 2.42%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 8,745.2 9,093.6 9,495.0
Other Liabilities 511.9 591.9 571.8
Stockholders' Equity 2,299.4 2,213.0 2,547.9
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 24,548.1 $24,575.6 $25,080.5

________________________
(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Compared to December 31, 2022
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.2) $ 0.7 $ 0.5
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (0.6) 0.7 0.1
Non-Taxable (0.1) - (0.1)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (0.2) 0.1 (0.1)
Non-Taxable (0.1) - (0.1)
Total Investment Securities (1.0) 0.8 (0.2)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 0.8 3.5 4.3
Commercial real estate (0.2) 4.6 4.4
Construction 1.0 1.9 2.9
Residential:
Residential mortgage 0.2 0.1 0.3
Home equity line 0.3 0.3 0.6
Consumer (0.2) 0.3 0.1
Lease financing 0.1 0.1 0.2
Total Loans and Leases 2.0 10.8 12.8
Total Change in Interest Income 0.8 12.3 13.1
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.2) 3.8 3.6
Money Market (0.4) 4.9 4.5
Time 1.4 5.6 7.0
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.8 14.3 15.1
Federal Funds Purchased 0.2 - 0.2
Other Short-Term Borrowings 0.7 - 0.7
Long-Term Borrowings 1.2 - 1.2
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.4 - 0.4
Total Change in Interest Expense 3.3 14.3 17.6
Change in Net Interest Income $ (2.5) $ (2.0) $ (4.5)


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Compared to March 31, 2022
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.7) $ 3.5 $ 2.8
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (23.0) 12.2 (10.8)
Non-Taxable (5.5) 2.3 (3.2)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 15.7 - 15.7
Non-Taxable 4.1 - 4.1
Total Investment Securities (8.7) 14.5 5.8
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 1.8 16.0 17.8
Commercial real estate 3.7 28.8 32.5
Construction 0.9 8.1 9.0
Residential:
Residential mortgage 1.7 1.9 3.6
Home equity line 1.3 1.9 3.2
Consumer (0.1) 1.7 1.6
Lease financing 0.8 0.4 1.2
Total Loans and Leases 10.1 58.8 68.9
Other Earning Assets 0.1 (0.1) -
Total Change in Interest Income 0.8 76.7 77.5
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings - 13.4 13.4
Money Market - 13.8 13.8
Time 1.0 12.4 13.4
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.0 39.6 40.6
Federal Funds Purchased 0.7 - 0.7
Other Short-Term Borrowings 0.7 - 0.7
Long-Term Borrowings 1.2 - 1.2
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.4 - 0.4
Total Change in Interest Expense 4.0 39.6 43.6
Change in Net Interest Income $ (3.2) $ 37.1 $ 33.9


Loans and Leases Table 7
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 202320222022
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans $ 2,254,506 $2,217,604 $1,817,346
Paycheck Protection Program loans 13,826 18,293 106,188
Total commercial and industrial 2,268,332 2,235,897 1,923,534
Commercial real estate 4,106,200 4,132,309 3,759,980
Construction 913,959 844,643 708,300
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,318,742 4,302,788 4,153,824
Home equity line 1,095,365 1,055,351 918,101
Total residential 5,414,107 5,358,139 5,071,925
Consumer 1,191,552 1,222,934 1,204,834
Lease financing 327,122 298,090 223,170
Total loans and leases $ 14,221,272 $14,092,012 $12,891,743


Deposits Table 8
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 202320222022
Demand $ 8,702,345 $8,864,646 $9,765,609
Savings 6,173,398 6,382,910 6,812,758
Money Market 3,818,355 3,965,423 3,990,225
Time 2,587,402 2,476,050 1,701,838
Total Deposits $ 21,281,500 $21,689,029 $22,270,430


Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 9
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 202320222022
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 1,158 $1,215 $707
Commercial real estate 727 727 727
Lease financing - - 75
Total Commercial Loans 1,885 1,942 1,509
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 6,896 6,166 7,092
Home equity line 4,903 3,797 -
Total Residential Loans 11,799 9,963 7,092
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 13,684 11,905 8,601
Other Real Estate Owned 91 91 -
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 13,775 $11,996 $8,601
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 461 $291 $591
Commercial real estate 1,346 - -
Construction 102 - -
Total Commercial Loans 1,909 291 591
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 58 58 13
Home equity line - - 2,252
Total Residential Loans 58 58 2,265
Consumer 2,502 2,885 1,588
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,469 $3,234 $4,444
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,221,272 $14,092,012 $12,891,743


Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023 20222022
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 177,735 $178,304 $187,584
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial and industrial (791) (735) (706)
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage (122) (102) -
Home equity line (135) (12) (43)
Total Residential Loans (257) (114) (43)
Consumer (4,782) (5,094) (4,109)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,830) (5,943) (4,858)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial 246 303 53
Commercial real estate - - 14
Total Commercial Loans 246 303 67
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 27 173 16
Home equity line 177 138 28
Total Residential Loans 204 311 44
Consumer 2,166 1,804 2,148
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,616 2,418 2,259
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,214) (3,525) (2,599)
Provision for Credit Losses 8,800 2,956 (5,747)
Balance at End of Period $ 183,321 $177,735 $179,238
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 147,122 $143,900 $150,280
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 36,199 33,835 28,958
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 183,321 $177,735 $179,238
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,079,337 $13,876,136 $12,819,612
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.08 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.17 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 10.75x 12.09x 17.47x

________________________
(1)Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.


Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 11
Revolving
Loans
Converted
to Term
Term Loans Revolving Loans
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Amortized
Amortized Cost
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Cost Basis Basis Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass $ 66,587 $ 338,534 $ 412,459 $ 48,560 $ 167,698 $ 178,991 $ 921,651 $ 13,566 $ 2,148,046
Special Mention 152 16,591 202 994 2,526 1,548 2,557 283 24,853
Substandard - 594 274 1,058 958 1,422 11,043 41 15,390
Other (1) 5,223 14,426 6,965 3,780 3,312 2,287 44,050 - 80,043
Total Commercial and Industrial 71,962 370,145 419,900 54,392 174,494 184,248 979,301 13,890 2,268,332
Current period gross charge-offs - 60 - - 20 711 - - 791
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass 105,554 880,292 661,523 321,162 521,596 1,533,711 56,034 - 4,079,872
Special Mention - 163 - 551 7,031 11,490 659 - 19,894
Substandard - - - 172 - 5,808 305 - 6,285
Other (1) - - - - - 149 - - 149
Total Commercial Real Estate 105,554 880,455 661,523 321,885 528,627 1,551,158 56,998 - 4,106,200
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass 15,219 152,263 333,608 89,515 103,855 141,243 20,349 - 856,052
Special Mention - - - - 213 - - - 213
Substandard - - - - - 486 - - 486
Other (1) 817 29,615 16,206 2,991 2,160 4,478 941 - 57,208
Total Construction 16,036 181,878 349,814 92,506 106,228 146,207 21,290 - 913,959
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass 51,664 99,102 22,653 42,081 37,333 72,254 - - 325,087
Special Mention - - 388 82 - - - - 470
Substandard - - - 184 9 1,372 - - 1,565
Total Lease Financing 51,664 99,102 23,041 42,347 37,342 73,626 - - 327,122
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Total Commercial Lending $ 245,216 $ 1,531,580 $ 1,454,278 $ 511,130 $ 846,691 $ 1,955,239 $ 1,057,589 $ 13,890 $ 7,615,613
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 60 $ - $ - $ 20 $ 711 $ - $ - $ 791


Revolving
Loans
Converted
to Term
Term Loans Revolving Loans
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Amortized
(continued) Amortized Cost
(dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Cost Basis Basis Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater $ 61,686 $ 550,291 $ 1,044,555 $ 546,035 $ 235,535 $ 1,057,166 $ - $ - $ 3,495,268
680 - 739 11,937 75,088 118,790 86,202 35,379 145,363 - - 472,759
620 - 679 2,776 11,464 17,424 9,946 9,243 36,678 - - 87,531
550 - 619 - 2,613 2,865 2,447 825 12,487 - - 21,237
Less than 550 - 530 2,445 1,498 275 7,276 - - 12,024
No Score (3) 4,909 19,766 14,573 6,773 10,494 61,168 - - 117,683
Other (2) 4,425 18,205 18,013 13,511 9,064 35,164 13,306 552 112,240
Total Residential Mortgage 85,733 677,957 1,218,665 666,412 300,815 1,355,302 13,306 552 4,318,742
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - 122 - - 122
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater - - - - - - 824,038 1,304 825,342
680 - 739 - - - - - - 190,187 2,440 192,627
620 - 679 - - - - - - 52,239 1,728 53,967
550 - 619 - - - - - - 12,734 1,566 14,300
Less than 550 - - - - - - 5,370 661 6,031
No Score (3) - - - - - - 3,098 - 3,098
Total Home Equity Line - - - - - - 1,087,666 7,699 1,095,365
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - 116 19 135
Total Residential Lending $ 85,733 $ 677,957 $ 1,218,665 $ 666,412 $ 300,815 $ 1,355,302 $ 1,100,972 $ 8,251 $ 5,414,107
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 122 $ 116 $ 19 $ 257
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater 40,337 158,451 96,174 46,618 37,211 24,636 114,058 161 517,646
680 - 739 23,366 97,741 56,306 29,741 24,169 15,970 70,708 441 318,442
620 - 679 7,022 44,839 26,924 12,728 14,484 11,731 33,772 860 152,360
550 - 619 750 10,172 9,698 6,475 7,647 7,519 11,937 855 55,053
Less than 550 122 4,446 5,400 4,078 4,951 4,518 4,329 526 28,370
No Score (3) 866 2,376 8 - 16 36 36,396 167 39,865
Other (2) 76 1,588 4,060 348 1,136 - 72,608 - 79,816
Total Consumer Lending $ 72,539 $ 319,613 $ 198,570 $ 99,988 $ 89,614 $ 64,410 $ 343,808 $ 3,010 $ 1,191,552
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 635 $ 681 $ 312 $ 614 $ 867 $ 1,471 $ 202 $ 4,782
Total Loans and Leases $ 403,488 $ 2,529,150 $ 2,871,513 $ 1,277,530 $ 1,237,120 $ 3,374,951 $ 2,502,369 $ 25,151 $ 14,221,272
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 695 $ 681 $ 312 $ 634 $ 1,700 $ 1,587 $ 221 $ 5,830

________________________
(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a "Pass" rating.

(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 202320222022
Income Statement Data:
Net income $ 66,818 $79,588 $57,719
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,299,422 $2,213,030 $2,547,865
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,303,930 $1,217,538 $1,552,373
Average total assets $ 24,548,124 $24,575,648 $25,080,453
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible assets $ 23,552,632 $23,580,156 $24,084,961
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 11.78 % 14.27 % 9.19 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 20.78 % 25.93 % 15.08 %
Return on average total assets(1) 1.10 % 1.28 % 0.93 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.15 % 1.34 % 0.97 %


As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 202320222022
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,329,012 $2,269,005 $2,285,149
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,333,520 $1,273,513 $1,289,657
Total assets $ 24,884,207 $24,577,223 $25,042,720
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible assets $ 23,888,715 $23,581,731 $24,047,228
Shares outstanding 127,573,680 127,363,327 127,686,307
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.36 % 9.23 % 9.13 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5.58 % 5.40 % 5.36 %
Book value per share $ 18.26 $17.82 $17.90
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 10.45 $10.00 $10.10

________________________
(1)Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.