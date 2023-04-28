EPiC features startups competing for up to US$5M investment opportunities and primes startups for pan-Asia and global growth

Skyland Innovation from Hong Kong, topped all other finalists to be crowned 7 th EPiC champion and claim the top cash prize of US$90,000.

Record-high overseas contestants from 55 economies prove that Hong Kong is truly back and elevating the city as a leading global innovation hub.

Being the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP continues to welcome talent and startups from far and beyond to build a future of boundless possibilities.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today successfully held its 7th Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC), naming Hong Kong startup, Skyland Innovation, as the overall 2023 champion, beating over 610 startups from 55 economies around the world. The signature event has partnered with the city's leading corporations: Cathay, HSBC, MTR Lab, plus global accelerator Plug Play, to become a true iconic mega event that has hit a global scale.

As Hong Kong's flagship and largest pitching contest, 50 Grand Finale semi-finalists joined the city's most eagerly anticipated pitch event this year at sky100 at the top of the International Commerce Centre in West Kowloon to re-create a real-life 60-second elevator pitch experience.

The EPiC 2023 judging panel of the region's top entrepreneurs, investors and innovation ecosystem leaders selected Skyland Innovation from Hong Kong, as this year's overall champion. The winner of the grand prize of US$ 90,000, helps property owners and contractors to coordinate and communicate seamlessly on construction sites through the use of robotics and AI. The local proptech is also a spinoff from the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics (HKCRC) within the HKSAR Government backed AIR@InnoHK research cluster located at Hong Kong Science Park.

Along with all 50 semi-finalists, Skyland Innovation also qualifies to be considered by the HKSTP Venture Fund for additional investment deals. If selected, each company can potentially receive up to a maximum investment of US$5 million.

EPiC 2023 competitors were split across the two themes of FinTech and PropTech with FinCrime Dynamics from the UK named as the overall FinTech category winner, and Skyland Innovation Company Ltd named the overall PropTech winner from Hong Kong. This year, Canvasland, a FinTech startup from Hong Kong was also voted by the public as the "My Favourite Pitcher" winner, taking away US$10,000 and 200,000 Asia Miles. The top 10 overall finalists also won US$10,000 each (Full winners and finalists list below).

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR, said: "Hong Kong has a strong, thriving startup ecosystem with 4000 startups, up more than 50% from 2018. Hong Kong is also a natural gateway to the GBA, which offers tremendous growth opportunities. Successful products and services will surely have an edge in the GBA, the whole of the nation and around the world. I am truly excited to be here at EPiC 2023 where startups strive to make their 60-second pitch truly count. I congratulate all the EPiC 2023 winners and invite startups from all over the world to join us in Hong Kong where the future is built."

Sunny Chai, Chairman, HKSTP, said: "EPiC 2023 showcases the most exciting innovations from the world's star-studded next-generation global tech ventures. Together with the Hong Kong Government's solid commitment, as reinforced by the Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint, our city provides the ideal platform to expand into the vast Asian market. Hong Kong is also Asia's world city and a bridge between the mainland and the world, making us a magnet for global innovation talent and enterprises."

Albert Wong, CEO, HKSTP, said: "This year's EPiC competition features a record international turnout and shows Hong Kong is truly back with a strong show of unicorns and soonicorns from around the world among this year's finalists. But EPiC is more than just a competition, it is a prime example of Hong Kong's unique ability to help startups grow fast and go beyond by providing a network of global investment opportunities and innovation talent to turn cutting-edge science, technologies, and ideas into game-changing solutions."

A magnet for global investors and innovation talent

EPiC 2023 surpassed all expectations, attracting over 610 entries from 55 countries and cities across five continents. Over 75%of contestants come from overseas, a record high proportion of overseas contestants and economies participation since 2016. Startups joining EPiC 2023 can fully leverage the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong and HKSTP's direct connections to over 1,000 investors and more than 300 corporate partners.

In addition to the EPiC final pitching contest, the 50 semi-finalists have also taken part in the "Grow Beyond Hong Kong" Immersion Programme. This exclusive 2-day programme ran from 25-26 April, immersed the EPiC 2023 semi-finalists directly into HKSTP's innovation ecosystem. Participants will unlock growth opportunities through educational talks, business matching and networking with leading corporate partners and investors in our ecosystem.

Winners List:

Overall Champion Skyland Innovation Company Ltd. "My Favourite Pitcher" Winner Canvasland Limited FinTech Winner FinCrime Dynamics PropTech Winner Skyland Innovation Company Ltd. Top 10 Overall Finalists FinTech Finalists:

DoconomyAB FinCrime Dynamics Homebase Ultipa VoiceAI Technologies PropTech Finalists: I2Cool Limited

Tensorflight, Inc. Mimicrete VoltSafe, Inc. Skyland Innovation Company Ltd.

Contestants Breakdown:

Category No. of applicants PropTech 266 (43%) FinTech 352 (57%) No. of applicants Overseas 465 (75%) Hong Kong 153 (25%)

A record high proportion of overseas contestants and economies participation since 2016.

For more information on EPiC 2023, please visit: https://epic.hkstp.org/

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for over 20 years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to two unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 13,000 research professionals and over 1,300 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

