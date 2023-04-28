FnF Research: Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis: Global Industry Size Is Predicted to Grow USD 1092 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of likely 4.56%

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market size was worth around USD 732 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1092 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.56% between 2022 and 2030.





Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Overview

Gastrointestinal bleeding is a symptom associated with digestive tract disorder. The blood, as a consequence of the condition, generally appears in vomit or stool but it may not be visible when appearing with the latter as the stool color may change to tarry or black. The blood flow intensity can vary from mild to severe and in certain cases, it is life-threatening. To effectively locate the bleeding cause, sophisticated imaging tools are required and the treatment will depend on the bleeding source. The signs of the condition can either be hidden or obvious and they are dependent on the exact location the bleeding is occurring from.

Obvious bleeding is called overt bleeding and it may show up as vomit blood that is generally dark brown or red. It may also be as black or tarry stool or in the form of rectal bleeding. In the case of hidden bleeding, called occult bleeding, the associated symptoms include chest pain, difficulty in breathing, lightheadedness, fainting, and abdominal pain. A patient suffering from gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding may go into shock if the bleeding starts suddenly or the rate of flow increases abruptly. There are certain symptoms that are related to shock and include rapid pulse, drop in blood pressure, and unconsciousness amongst others.

Key Insights:

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing population suffering from GI bleeding-inducing diseases

Based on gastrointestinal (GI) tract division segmentation, upper GI was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on product segmentation, endoscopic hemostatic devices were the leading product in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract Division (Lower GI and Upper GI), By Product (Closure Devices and Endoscopic Hemostatic Devices), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030"

Industry Dynamics:

Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Growing population suffering from GI bleeding-inducing diseases to propel market demand.

The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is projected to grow owing to the increasing number of patients who are suffering from diseases that can cause GI bleeding. GI is not a disease in itself but one of the symptoms associated with several diseases. Some of them include ulcerative colitis, peptic ulcers, hemorrhoids, inflammation of the esophagus, colon, stomach, or esophagus cancer, and Crohn's disease. As the cause of GI bleeding can be any of the mentioned diseases, the number of patients with the issue remains consistently high.

Crohn's disease remains one of the leading causes of gastrointestinal bleeding. It is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that leads to swelling of the digestive tract tissue. It can cause weight loss leading up to malnutrition or severe abdominal pain. In certain situations, Crohn's disease can be life-threatening. Currently, there is no cure for the disease but therapies can help patients manage the condition and symptoms. With enough and effective treatment, many patients have reported being functional well. As per official data, upper GI bleeding is observed in almost 50 to 150 out of 100,00 adults annually. More than 100,000 people in the US reportedly visit hospitals to get GI bleeding treatment.

Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Restraints

Uncertainty related to the cause of the disease to impede market expansion.

There is no one particular reason for GI bleeding to start. It can due to several factors which make the detection of the symptom extremely difficult in the medical community. Doctors and healthcare professionals have to invest in highly advanced imaging techniques to understand the main reason for the bleeding to occur which results in delayed treatment. Without the right information, doctors are unable to provide an accurate and timely cure.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Opportunity

Increasing cases of stomach cancer to cause further growth.

One of the most common symptoms of a stomach or gastric cancer is gastrointestinal bleeding. In the majority of the cases, occult bleeding is more common as compared to overt bleeding which is observed in less than 20% of the cases. Stomach cancer occurs due to the cells that originate in the stomach. Gastric cancer may not necessarily show any initial symptoms but patients in the later stages of cancer are known to suffer from extreme weight loss, tiredness, black stools, and vomiting blood. Studies have indicated that over 7 in 100,000 people get diagnosed with stomach cancer and 0.8% of men & women may be diagnosed with the disease at some point in life.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Challenges

Clearing of the blood clot and blood remains a challenge in the market.

The biggest challenge that remains during the medical procedures involving the operation related to upper GI bleeding is the proper clearing of blood clots and blood to help the medical professionals clearly visualize the bleeding site. Gastric lavage is the most widely used method but it is an extremely lengthy process and sometimes it may not remove the gastric content completely.

Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is segmented based on gastrointestinal (GI) tract division, product, and region.

Based on the gastrointestinal (GI) tract division, the global market segments are lower GI and upper GI with the latter leading the segmental growth in 2021 due to the high prevalence of the condition. One of the major reasons for upper GI tract bleeding is peptic ulcer. These are sores that originate in the inner lining of the stomach along with the upper portion of the small intestine. The sores can be caused due to stomach lining getting damaged because of stomach acid, consumption of anti-inflammatory drugs, or bacteria. The chances of a person suffering from upper GI bleeding is 70% whereas the risk percentage for lower GI bleeding is around 30%.

Based on product, the global market divisions are closure devices and endoscopic hemostatic devices with the latter leading the global market growth in the previous year and the same trend projected for the coming years. Endoscopic hemostatic is one of the most common methods of treating gastrointestinal bleeding. The procedure is critical for managing GI hemorrhage and for preventing GI bleeding during highly risky endoscopic processes. A recent study concluded the success rate of endoscopic treatment for treating peptic ulcers was around 94%.

List of Key Players in Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market:

Ovesco Endoscopy AG.

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

US Medical Innovations

Report Scope:

Regional Dominance:

North America to register the highest growth.

The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is projected to register the highest growth in North America due to the highly advanced medical infrastructure of the US and Canada. The regional growth is likely to witness surging growth due to the rise in approvals by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authority. In 2018, the agency approved the use of a Hemospray device which is meant to treat GI bleeding conditions. The device is capable of stopping the bleeding without the use of any mechanical, thermal, or contact method that is known to cause complications if not done correctly.

Hemospray is a single-use device and it works by spraying inorganic power on the bleeding site which becomes an advantageous factor because it eliminates the need to visualize the site. Growth in Asia-Pacific may be driven by the increase in research & development of new treatment methods for GI bleeding-inducing medical diseases.

Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: By Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract Division Outlook (2023-2030)

Lower GI

Upper GI

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: By Product Outlook (2023-2030)

Closure Devices

Endoscopic Hemostatic Devices

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

