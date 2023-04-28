DJ China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

EQS Newswire / 28/04/2023

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") ( HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En /investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

