Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2
Tradegate
28.04.23
16:36 Uhr
0,599 Euro
+0,005
+0,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
28.04.2023 | 17:25
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

DJ China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

EQS Newswire / 28/04/2023 / 22:51 UTC+8

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") ( HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En /investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

-- End - 

Investor Inquiries:   Media Inquiries: 
Beijing         Beijing 
Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028  Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 
Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386  Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 
Email:ir@sinopec.com  Email:ir@sinopec.com 
Hong Kong        Hong Kong 
Tel:(852) 2824 2638   Tel:(852) 2522 1838 
Fax:(852) 2824 3669   Fax:(852) 2521 9955 
Email:ir.hk@sinopec.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk 
 
 File: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

28/04/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
