PRChina Limited: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") ( HKEX:00386; SSE:600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/ . The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

End

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Beijing Beijing Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Email: ir@sinopec.com Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Email: ir@sinopec.com Hong Kong Hong Kong Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Email: ir.hk@sinopec.com Tel:(852) 2522 1838 Fax:(852) 2521 9955 Email: sinopec@prchina.com.hk

File: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SOURCE: PRChina Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751893/China-Petroleum-Chemical-Corporation-Files-2022-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F