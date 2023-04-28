Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
28.04.23
16:36 Uhr
0,599 Euro
+0,005
+0,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5880,59917:42
0,5880,59817:44
ACCESSWIRE
28.04.2023 | 17:26
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRChina Limited: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") ( HKEX:00386; SSE:600028) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.sinopec.com/listco/En/investor_centre/reports/20-F/. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through above website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
Zip Code: 100728

Attention to: Investor Relations Department, Secretariat to the Board

End

Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
BeijingBeijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong KongHong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638

Fax:(852) 2824 3669

Email:ir.hk@sinopec.com

Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk

File: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SOURCE: PRChina Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751893/China-Petroleum-Chemical-Corporation-Files-2022-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.