Planview Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision

Planview, the leading platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, announced today that it was named a Leader in the April 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management1 for the second year in a row, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"At Planview, our goal is to unleash the power of connected work for organizations worldwide. For many companies, this means successfully executing their organization's transformation and cross-functional strategic initiatives especially in times of significant change," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. "To make this shift, leaders must eliminate the disconnects between strategy and delivery that slow down response times and make trade-off decisions and reprioritization difficult. Our solution helps companies to stay ahead of the curve with scenario planning and prioritization, driving business results in any environment."

According to Gartner, "By 2025, 70% of digital investments will fail to deliver the expected business outcomes due to the absence of a strategic portfolio management (SPM) approach."

Planview's SPM solution enables organizations to adapt to disruption and drive success in strategy execution and transformation by improving speed-to-value and market responsiveness, increase confidence in strategic investments, and unlock organizational capacity for priority initiatives. By creating business agility and reducing the disconnects between strategy, teams, and outcomes, organizations can adapt to disruption and deliver business success faster and with more confidence.

Planview was also recognized in the Gartner companion research to the Magic Quadrant, the Critical Capabilities for Strategic Portfolio Management2. This report evaluates vendors on a set of product features and capabilities and discusses how those apply to important Use Cases. Planview received the highest score in three out of three Use Cases: Strategy Execution Management, Enterprise Program and Portfolio Management, and Integrated IT Portfolio Analysis.

