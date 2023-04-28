E-voting available (VOTACCESS) from May 19, 2023 (09:00am) through June 7, 2023 (03:00pm)

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday June 8, 2023 at 10:00am CEST at the offices of the law firm Ashurst located in Paris, at 18, Square Edouard VII, 75009 (France) and inform on its voting modalities.

Shareholders are invited to refer to the notice of meeting serving as convocation, published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" (BALO) dated April 28, 2023.

Voting modalities

Shareholders can:

Assist in person at the meeting;

or vote remotely, before the General Meeting: E-vote, using the "VOTACCESS" secured e-platform . The platform will open on May 19, at 09:00am CEST and will close on June 7, at 03:00pm CEST; Or vote by post or proxy: for more details shareholders should refer to the notice of meeting serving as convocation published in the BALO dated April 28, 2023.



The possibility of voting or giving a proxy by post will end on June 5, 2023 (end of the deadline for receiving postal voting forms).

All documents for the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available in due time on the Company's website www.spineguard.com, in the Investors/General Meetings section and a news release will be issued accordingly.

All questions regarding the voting modalities should be sent by email to: spineguard@newcap.eu

Should the quorum not be met on June 8, 2022, a second Shareholders' Meeting will be summoned on June 29, 2023, at 10:00 am CEST also at the same venue.

It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 95,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Twenty-four studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005349/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu