Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):

The Joint General Meeting took place today from 10 am to 11 am at the registered office of the Company in Changé, with shareholders present or represented totaling 81.28% of the capital shares and 76.65% of the voting rights.

The Bureau was composed as follows:

Chairman: Mr. Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scrutineers: The FCPE 1 Séché Croissance represented by Mr. Manuel Andersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the FCPE Séché Croissance. Mr. Jean-Pierre Vallée-Lambert

Secretary: Mr. Neil Curtis, Group General Counsel

Messrs. Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer and Baptiste Janiaud, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, commented on the main elements of activity and results for FY22, as well as recent developments, the activity as of March 31, 2023, and the outlook for activity and results for the current year.

The Chairman noted that no written question had been put to the Board of Directors and then passed the floor to the shareholders present at the Meeting for a session of oral questions. No questions were asked by the attendance.

The President proceeded to the vote on the resolutions.

All proposed resolutions were approved, including those on the accounts and allocation of 2022 earnings.

In particular, the Assembly approved the distribution of a dividend of €1.10 versus €1.00 for fiscal year 2021.

The Assembly also approved the appointments of Mr. Guillaume Cadiou and Ms. Anne-Brigitte Spitzbarth and Ms. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude as Independent Directors.

The Board of Directors is now composed of 7 Members, assisted by a Censor:

Mr. Joël Séché, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Guillaume Cadiou, Independent Director

Mr. Philippe Guérin, Director representing the employees

Mr. Maxime Séché, Director, Director General

Ms Anne-Brigitte Spitzbarth, Independent Director

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Independent Director

Mr. Philippe Valletoux, Independent Director

Mr. Guillaume Séché, Censor

The professional paths of the Directors appointed today are presented in the documents made available to shareholders at the Meeting and can be consulted on the Company's website.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude to Ms. Pascaline de Dreuzy and Ms. Nadine Koniski-Ziade and to Ms. Anne-Sophie Le Lay (who resigned on October 13, 2022). Their contributions have been valuable in defining Séché Environnement's strategy, including its internal structuring, external growth and social and environmental responsibility issues, in a period characterized by the strong development of the Group in France and internationally, and by the definition of a climate strategy aligned with the Paris Agreements.

The results of the votes by resolution and the minutes of the Assembly will be available as of May 3, 2023 on the Company's website: www.groupe-seche.com/en/investisseurs/meeting

Evolution of governance Creation of a CSR Committee Nominations

On 28 April 2023, the Board of Directors decided to refer from now on to the Middlenext Governance Code in place of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which it was referring until then (see press release of April 28, 2023).

As a result of the adoption of the Middlenext Governance Code, the Board of Directors decided on the creation of a CSR Committee.

Following the appointment of the new Directors decided at today's General Meeting, the Board of Directors has appointed new members to the Audit Committee, the Strategic Committee and the Compensation and Nominating Committee.

The Committees are now composed as follows:

Audit Committee: Chairman: Mr. Guillaume Cadiou, Independent Director. Members: Ms. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Independent Director, Mr. Philippe Valletoux, Independent Director.

CSR Committee: Chairman: Ms. Anne-Brigitte Spitzbarth, Independent Director. Members: Ms. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Independent Director, Messrs. Philippe Guérin, Director representing employees and Philippe Valletoux, Independent Director.



Strategy Committee: Chairman: Mr. Maxime Séché, Director and Chief Executive Officer. Member: Mr. Guillaume Cadiou, Independent Director.

Compensation and Nominating Committee: Chairman: Mr. Philippe Valletoux, Independent Director. Members: Mr. Guillaume Cadiou, Independent Director, Ms. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Independent Director.



Upcoming events

Consolidated results as of June 30, 2023: September 11, 2023 after market close

1 Employee Mutual Fund

