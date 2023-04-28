DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report

Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report 28 April 2023 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well.

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2023, Fix Price was operating 5,848 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2023, the Company was operating 11 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 7 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

