WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report

DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report 28-Apr-2023 / 18:19 MSK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its 2022 Annual Report 28 April 2023 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Report.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/annual_reports as well. 

About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been 
helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed 
product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. 
As of 31 March 2023, Fix Price was operating 5,848 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2023, the Company was operating 11 DCs 
covering 80 regions of Russia and 7 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  240515 
EQS News ID:  1621067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
