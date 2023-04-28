Mithra Pharmaceuticals: Publication of a transparency notification received from Alychlo NV



Liege, Belgium, 28 April 2023 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of transparency from Alychlo NV, with registered offices at Lembergsesteenweg 19. 9820 Merelbeke, on 25, April 2023.

Alychlo NV notified Mithra that it has fallen below the legal 5% threshold on 14 April 2023. Alychlo NV now holds 4.89% (2,791,923 shares) of the 57,073,622 shares currently outstanding. Previously, Alychlo NV held 7.84% ( 4,144,730) of Mithra's outstanding securities.

The detailed transparency notifications are available on the Investors section of Mithra). An updated overview of the Mithra's shareholders structure will be included in the corporate governance charter of Mithra, which will be made available on its website.



********

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Deschner: +32

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 230 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE®, DONESTA® and MYRING® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment