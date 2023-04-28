ObsEva SA: ObsEva Annual Report 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange







Geneva, Switzerland - April28, 2023 - ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today published its Annual Report 2022 to Shareholders.

The Annual Report 2022 to Shareholders may be found in the financial section of the Company's website, [here]. To access the Annual Report 2022 to Shareholders directly, please click [here].

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Attachment