RUBIS: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 28 April 2023, 17:45 pm

PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Rubis filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF), in ESEF format, on 28 April 2023.

This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - Universal Registration Documents", on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

-- the Annual Financial Report;

-- the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance;

-- the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financialstatements and on related-party agreements;

-- the Non-Financial Information Statement (NFIS) and the report of the independent third party on theconsolidated Non-Financial Information Statement;

-- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 321 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website.

