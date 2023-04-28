Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Tradegate
28.04.23
16:31 Uhr
26,640 Euro
-0,040
-0,15 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,72026,86019:50
26,72026,86019:47
Dow Jones News
28.04.2023 | 18:16
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RUBIS: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

DJ RUBIS: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

RUBIS RUBIS: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document 28-Apr-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 28 April 2023, 17:45 pm

PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Rubis filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF), in ESEF format, on 28 April 2023.

This document is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) in the section "Publications - Financial Reports - Universal Registration Documents", on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

-- the Annual Financial Report;

-- the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance;

-- the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financialstatements and on related-party agreements;

-- the Non-Financial Information Statement (NFIS) and the report of the independent third party on theconsolidated Non-Financial Information Statement;

-- the description of the share buyback programme.

The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 321 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website. 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1621081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1621081 28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.