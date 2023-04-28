Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der "Musk/Kardashian-Booster"?
DFDS A/S: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q1 2023

INVESTOR NEWS no. 19 - 28 April 2023

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q1 2023 on 11 May 2023 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Conference call

Date: 11 May 2023

Time: 10:00 CET

Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Please register in good time for the conference call.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_19_28_04_2023_Q1_Conference_call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b48f85c6-b791-4a11-a8dc-59ebc6757570)

