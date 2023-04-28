Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2023 | 18:24
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 28

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
(formerly known as BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited)
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)
LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
(The "Company")

28 April 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2NY on Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 2.00pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.