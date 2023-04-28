Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 28
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
(formerly known as BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited)
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)
LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
(The "Company")
28 April 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2NY on Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 2.00pm.
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
