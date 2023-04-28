Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.04.2023 | 18:48
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Global Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 28

28 April 2023

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 were duly passed at today's Annual General Meeting.

ResolutionFor%Against%
1.To re-appoint Xin (Andy) Sui as a director of the Company33,437,06499.96%15,0190.04%
2.To re-appoint Simon Grant-Rennick as a director of the Company40,193,20299.96%15,2190.04%
3.To authorise the directors to allot shares33,436,86483.16%6,771,55716.84%
4.To disapply pre-emption rights*33,436,86483.16%6,771,55716.84%
5.To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*33,436,86483.16%6,771,55716.84%

* Indicates special resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

Given that all resolutions passed concern ordinary business, no submission will be made to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R(2).

A copy of the Annual General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director		+44 (0) 776 775 1787
+27 (0)84 6006 001
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples
+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897
