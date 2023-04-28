Everest Global Plc - Result of AGM

28 April 2023

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

EG announces that all of the resolutions set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 were duly passed at today's Annual General Meeting.

Resolution For % Against % 1. To re-appoint Xin (Andy) Sui as a director of the Company 33,437,064 99.96% 15,019 0.04% 2. To re-appoint Simon Grant-Rennick as a director of the Company 40,193,202 99.96% 15,219 0.04% 3. To authorise the directors to allot shares 33,436,864 83.16% 6,771,557 16.84% 4. To disapply pre-emption rights* 33,436,864 83.16% 6,771,557 16.84% 5. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice* 33,436,864 83.16% 6,771,557 16.84%

* Indicates special resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

Given that all resolutions passed concern ordinary business, no submission will be made to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R(2).

A copy of the Annual General Meeting results will be made available shortly on the Company's website at www.everestglobalplc.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

