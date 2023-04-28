Airway Management Devices Market worth $2.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airway management devices industry is expected to experience significant growth over the next few years. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced medical devices that help to manage a patient's airway during medical procedures. Airway management devices are being used to support and facilitate the safe delivery of ventilation, oxygenation, and airway suction. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as asthma and COPD, is expected to create a strong demand for airway management devices. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as 3D printing, are expected to further drive the growth of the airway management devices industry.





Airway Management Devices Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of respiratory tract infections and chronic respiratory diseases. Moreover, increasing number of emergency care admission and favourable reimbursement coverage across emerging countries supporting the growth of airway management devices market.

Airway Management Devices Market

235 - Tables

43 - Figures

295 - Pages

Airway Management Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Patient age, Application and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising growth potential in developing countries Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of pre-term births globally

Laryngoscopes segment is expected to account for the second largest share in 2022.

Laryngoscopy is a medical procedure that provides a full view of the vocal folds and the glottis using a laryngoscope. Increasing demand of laryngoscopes are attributed to the rising burden of respiratory complications due to increasing pollution and growing need for intubation and chronic respiratory disease prevalence is expected to drive the airway management devices market.

The anesthesia segment held the largest market share in the airway management devices market by application

By application, the anesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Airway management devices are widely used in anesthesia for maintaining unobstructed breathing during and after the surgical procedure. Increasing number in surgical procedures and demand for maintaining a safe breathing passage to lower the risk of anesthesia-related complications during surgery is driving the demand for airway management devices in the anesthesia segment.

The pediatric patient segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The pediatric/neonatal patients' segment is expected to show rapid growth in the patient age segment during the forecast period. Factors attributing to the growth of the segment is due to the rising number of pre-term births and the rising healthcare expenditure and the improving healthcare infrastructure in countries are contributing to the rapidly increasing demand for infant/neonatal airway management devices.

Hospitals dominates the global airway management devices market during the forecast period

Based on end-user the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and economic & infrastructural development, especially in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing surgical procedures performed across emerging rooms where airway management devices are used also supports growth in the hospitals segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the airway management devices market

The Asia Pacific airway management devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is driven by rising number of geriatric populations, increasing demand for critical care units and the low infrastructure and treatment costs and the presence of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, particularly to Malaysia, India, and China.

Airway Management Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases Growing demand for emergency and intensive care Growing incidence of pre-term births globally Government support for improving emergency care infrastructure

Restraints:

Lack of reimbursement policies across developing countries

Opportunities:

Growing demand for single-use airway management devices Increased growth potential in emerging countries

Challenges:

Harmful effects of airway management devices on neonatal patients Dearth of skilled professionals for airway management procedures Increasing pricing pressure on key market players

Key Market Players:

The airway management devices market is dominated by players such Medtronic (Ireland), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK).

Recent Developments:

In 2022, SunMed Holdings (US) announced a strategic partnership with Securisyn Medical LLC (US) to enhance ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter security.

In 2022, Coloplast A/S acquired Atos Medical to add a new chronic business segment - ENT & Respiratory Care, which will run as a separate strategic unit, operating on shared Coloplast infrastructure.

In 2022, ICU Medical, Inc. acquired Smiths Medical (US), which includes a syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, it created a leading infusion therapy company.

Airway Management Devices Market Advantages:

Provides a detailed analysis of the current and emerging Airway Management Devices market trends and dynamics.

Offers an in-depth analysis of the market size in terms of volume and value.

In-depth analysis of the key segments of the Airway Management Devices market.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the regional markets for Airway Management Devices.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of the major players in the market.

Airway Management Devices Market - Report Highlights:

Recession Impact Analysis: The existing report includes an analysis of the impact of recession on the electrophoresis the market overview section.

Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022-2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will allow for the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trend and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides the updated developments in terms of acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and agreements/collaboration etc.

Latest Product portfolio: The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Competitive leadership mapping: The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis for 2023, updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situation & trends. This report version has added the vendor dive matrix, covering a comprehensive study of the key vendors. Competitive leadership mapping has also been done for start-ups/SMEs.

