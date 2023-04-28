Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care and support services group for fragile people, announces the release of its 2022 Universal Registration Document.
The 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 27th April 2023 in ESEF format, under number D.23-0359.
This 2022 Universal Registration Document (financial year ended on December 31, 2022) includes among other items:
the annual financial report and the integrated report,
- the report prepared by the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
- the non-financial performance statement,
- the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information concerning their fees,
- the description of the share buyback programme.
The 2022 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company's website (www.korian.com Investor section), as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).
The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.
The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.
Next Events:
15 June 2023 Annual General Meeting
27 July 2023 Half-year 2023 Revenue and Results
24 October 2023 Q3 2023 Revenue
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
