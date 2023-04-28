DJ Abivax postpones the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Abivax postpones the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document PARIS, France, April 28, 2023 - 7:00 p.m. (CEST) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) (the "Company"), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, postpones the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document for technical reasons related, in particular, to the inclusion of financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022, prepared for the first time both under French Gaaps and IFRS standards.

Abivax will communicate on the new expected publication date in due time.

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

