The Nestlé Cereal Metaclub invites fans to experience unique digital attractions in an immersive virtual world.

A dedicated corner aims to support the Rainforest Alliance in raising awareness for their sustainability projects and encouraging donations.

Anghami's exclusive partnership with Nestlé provides access to special playlists and complimentary subscriptions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Anghami, a music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, announces its launch of a collaborative metaverse experience with Nestlé to take fans beyond the cereal bowl with an interactive metaverse experience.





Nestlé Cereals becomes first Breakfast Cereal business to enter the Metaverse

The Cereals Metaclub will host a vast space with 10 unique virtual attractions on Decentraland, bringing together access to sustainability themed online challenges, NFTs with a digital Anghami lounge featuring specially curated playlists with complimentary Anghami Plus subscriptions.

"Living up to our purpose to "Make Breakfast Better," we are excited to be the first Breakfast Cereal Business to enter the metaverse and aim to create immersive experiences for our consumers to enjoy and connect with our brands while raising awareness with our dedicated sustainability attractions," said Nehmatallah Younes, Business Executive Office, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

"Our Cereals Metaclub offers a unique channel to engage and connect with younger audiences, educate them on the topics of sustainability, while taking them through an omnichannel brand experience," said Bahaa Boulmona, Brand Manager, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

Qossay Al Sattari, Distribution Partnerships Lead, Anghami, commented: "At Anghami we strongly believe in innovation and in offering customers unique entertainment experiences that have a positive social impact. This initiative is a great example of innovation meeting sustainability."

With a special focus on regenerative agriculture, the Cereals Metaclub features a dedicated Rainforest Corner, in partnership with the Rainforest Alliance, to raise awareness for sustainability projects and encourage donations. A Nestlé Cocoa Plan Zone further spotlights how cocoa is responsibly sourced, and a virtual breakfast cereal factory - modelled after Nestlé's Karacabey Factory in Turkiye - highlights how renewable energy is efficiently used.

To enter the Nestlé Cereals Metaclub, users can simply choose their favorite avatar and start exploring the space.

