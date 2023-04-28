DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 02/06/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) CRPX GBX LSE No impact Bloomberg MSCI LN (already live) Amundi EUR Corporate Euro Corporate LU1829219127 Physical Bond Climate Net Paris Aligned 0,14% EUR Zero Ambition PAB Green Tilted UCITS ETF - Acc Index ------------------------------------------

Absorbed ETFs

Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) AMUNDI iCPR EURO CORP Solactive LU2300295396 Physical CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED PAB iCPR Climate 0,16% EUR --------- - UCITS ETF DR (C Credit PAB

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 01/06/2023 at close.

- Effective 02/06/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 01/06/2023 Merger based on the NAV of 01/06/2023 Merger Effective Date 02/06/2023

