Freitag, 28.04.2023
NuGen Medical: Zündet der “Musk/Kardashian-Booster”?
Dow Jones News
28.04.2023 | 20:01
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CRPX) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023 28-Apr-2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 02/06/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 02/06/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs 

Receiving ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
                                      CRPX  GBX   LSE   No impact 
                        Bloomberg MSCI       LN            (already live) 
             Amundi EUR Corporate Euro Corporate 
LU1829219127 Physical  Bond Climate Net   Paris Aligned   0,14% EUR 
             Zero Ambition PAB  Green Tilted 
             UCITS ETF - Acc   Index            ------------------------------------------

Absorbed ETFs 

Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME         Index    TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
             AMUNDI iCPR EURO CORP   Solactive 
LU2300295396 Physical  CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED PAB iCPR Climate 0,16% EUR --------- 
             - UCITS ETF DR (C     Credit PAB

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 01/06/2023 at close.

- Effective 02/06/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 01/06/2023 
Merger based on the NAV of                 01/06/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   02/06/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1829219127 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CRPX 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 240520 
EQS News ID:  1621015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
