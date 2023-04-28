Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX), hereafter "Onxeo" or the "Company", a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) and driver oncogenes, today announced the publication of the Company's 2022 annual financial report.

The 2022 annual financial report is available to the public on the Company's website.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

PlatON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of DNA decoy therapeutics, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a highly differentiated, clinical-stage first-in-class candidate in the field of DNA damage response (DDR) applied to oncology. Its DNA decoy therapeutic mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumor properties, including the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio-chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently being studied in Europe and the US in combination with other treatment modalities in difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

OX425, the second compound from platON, is a novel pan-DDR Decoy with high antitumor activity. It also mediates multiple immunostimulatory effects by activating the STING pathway.OX425 is currently undergoing IND-enabling preclinical development.

