Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Navin Sandhu as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective May 1st, 2023.

The Board of Directors has granted 20,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to Mr. Sandhu at an exercise price of $2.70 per share. The Options are exercisable for a term of five years and will vest as to 25% annually on each anniversary of the date of the grant.

Mr. Sandhu, CPA, has 5 years of accounting, auditing and advisory experience through servicing a wide variety of clients. Mr. Sandhu is President and founder of Nava Financial Inc., a public practice accounting firm that specializes in providing CFO and controller services to Canadian publicly listed companies.

Previously, Mr. Sandhu was an Audit Manager at DMCL LLP, a Vancouver based public practice firm, where he worked with numerous public and private companies in the junior mining, cannabis, technology, and life science space.

Mr. Alan Pangbourne, Chief Executive Officer, states, "The Company is very pleased with the appointment of Mr. Sandhu to the executive team. Navin's expertise will help support the Company's efforts to continue with the development of the Metates deposit in Mexico."

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with over 18 million ounces of gold and over 500 million ounces of silver.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake and its Metates Project, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Alan Pangbourne at invest@chesapeakegold.com or phone +1 604-731-1094.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164223