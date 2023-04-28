NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Change of Auditor

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), announces that it has changed its auditor from Mallette S.E.N.C.R.L. (the "Former Auditor") to Jeremy Levi, CPA (the "Successor Auditor").

The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the board of directors of the Company have appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Successor Auditor is a Montreal-based firm with extensive tax and global company experience and is part of the Ecovis International global network. In Mauritius, the Company has engaged Ecovis (Mauritius) Ltd to audit NuRAN Wireless (Africa) Holding including the consolidation of its underlying entities in Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The local offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC) in Cameroon and the DRC have been engaged to audit NuRAN Wireless Cameroon Ltd and NuRAN Wireless DRC SARLU respectively.

The Company confirms that there were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports, nor any reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years and ending on December 31, 2022. The Company's board of directors approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors and have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Ecovis International:

Ecovis is a leading global consulting firm with its origins in Continental Europe. It has almost 9,300 people operating in more than 80 countries. Its consulting focus and core competencies lie in the areas of tax consultation, accounting, auditing and legal advice. The particular strength of Ecovis is the combination of personal advice at a local level with the general expertise of an international and interdisciplinary network of professionals.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

