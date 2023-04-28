Anzeige
28.04.2023
The Organizing Committee of the 6th Digital China Summit: The Sixth Digital China Summit Opens in Fuzhou, Fujian

FUZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Digital China Summit took place in the city of Fuzhou in East China's Fujian province on April 27, 2023. The event is co-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the Fujian Provincial People's Government.

Themed "Accelerating Digital China Construction and Promoting Chinese Modernization", the summit of this year will focus on the latest achievements and best practices of digital China, and share development experiences, according to the Organizing Committee. The program of the summit includes the opening ceremony, the main forum and 20 sub-forums, highlighting on various topics such as digital silk road, data resources, digital government and smart energy. The summit will also host the Digital China Achievement Exhibition, the Digital Product Expo, the Digital China Innovation Contest, and a series of special events such as the Cloud Ecosystem Conference and the Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Conference, aiming at further promoting the collaborative innovation and common development of the eco-chain in key industries.

The Digital China Summit has been successfully held in Fuzhou for five consecutive years. Over the past five sessions, the Summit has released nearly 100 major national policies and key reports, invited almost 1,500 exhibitors, held nearly 150 forums and seminars, and witnessed more than 1,300 experts and scholars delivering keynote speeches. At the same time, the Summit has organized almost 100 negotiations, facilitating the contract signing and the implementation of 1,976 digital economy projects with a total investment of nearly RMB 1.4 trillion.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440482

Caption: A Glance at the 6th Digital China Summit

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-sixth-digital-china-summit-opens-in-fuzhou-fujian-301811342.html

