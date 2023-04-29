China International Communications Group (CICG): International expert committee members for the Inaugural Orchid Awards share dialogue on Global Civilization Initiative

BEIJING, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 9 international expert committee members for the Inaugural Orchid Awards exchanged ideas on the Global Civilization Initiative at the Inaugural Orchid Awards final selection meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

They believed different civilizations may have varying interpretations of values and beliefs, but the desire for a better life is universal among people from all nations. By actively embracing the Global Initiative for Civilization and identifying common ground between different cultures, can solid foundation be established to build a community with a shared destiny for humanity.

The awards were initiated by China International Communications Group (CICG) and are aimed at promoting exchanges and interactions between China and the world.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group, said, "The initial intention of CICG initiating the establishment of the Orchid Awards fully aligns with the connotations of the Global Civilization Initiative, which is an important practice to promote the prosperity of the world civilization and the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind."

James Heimowitz, president at China Institute, said, "Globalization has made our connections even closer, forming a common global village and community. I hope everyone can become a friendship ambassador and interact with people from other countries and promote friendship as much as possible."

Zhou Shuchun, former chief editor of China Daily, said, "We need to connect the Global Civilization Initiative with the judgment of the world's century-old changes, the promotion of the common values of all humanities, and the concept of promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind."

Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, said, "The best way to address misunderstandings and conflicts between the East and the West is through cultural exchanges, promoting civilizational exchanges and mutual learning."

The final selection meeting also released the logo of the Orchid Awards designed by the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Inaugural Orchid Awards collected submissions from more than 300 individuals and organizations, including those from U.S., Japan, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Australia and South Africa.

The international expert for the Awards participated "Exploring China ·Beijing Central Axis" activity from the 25th to the 26th, visiting landmarks such as the Forbidden City, the Bell and Drum Towers, Jingshan Hill to experience and understand Chinese history and culture.

