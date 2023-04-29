Anzeige
WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2023 | 08:10
Financière de Tubize SA: Dividend approval

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Dividend confirmation

28April 2023

The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-coupon 3 May 2023
Record date 4 May 2023
Payment date 5 May 2023

The board of directors


