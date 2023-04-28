TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the "Company"), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $993,000 or $0.08 per basic and diluted shares, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

On October 3, 2022, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which was approximately 10% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). As of March 31, 2023, 487,032 shares have been repurchased, including the repurchase of 126,660 shares of stock during the quarter at a cost of $1.4 million.

Other Financial Highlights:

Total assets decreased $808,000, or 0.1%, to $950.3 million at March 31, 2023 from $951.1 million at December 31, 2022, due to a decrease in loans and securities, offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.7 million, or 45.5% to $24.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Net loans decreased $7.1 million, or 1.0%, to $711.9 million at March 31, 2023 from $719.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $690.7 million, decreasing $10.7 million, or 1.5%, as compared to $701.4 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease of $15.8 million in checking, savings and money market accounts offset by a $5.6 million increase in certificates of deposit. The average rate paid on deposits at March 31, 2023 increased 59 basis points to 2.41% at March 31, 2023 from 1.82% at December 31, 2022 due to higher interest rates and a larger percentage of deposits consisting of higher-costing certificates of deposit.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $9.7 million, or 9.5% to $112.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $102.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Annualized return on average assets was 0.39% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.68% for three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Annualized return on average equity was 2.68% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to 3.88% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Upon adoption of the CECL method of calculating the allowance for credit losses on January 1, 2023, the Bank recorded a one-time decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings of $220,000, an increase to the allowance for credit losses of $157,000 and an increase in the reserve for unfunded liabilities of $152,000.

Joseph Coccaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As expected, the interest rate hikes impacted our net interest margin but we continue to record positive earnings. In light of the recent bank failures, the Bank continues to be prudent in its lending and interest rate risk management. Asset quality remains strong and the Hasbrouck Heights branch is approaching $100 million in deposits in under two years. Regulatory authorities recently approved a new branch in Upper Saddle River, NJ, which will be the Bank's seventh stand-alone branch. The Bank anticipates this new office will open in the second half of this year."

Mr. Coccaro further stated, "We expect loan growth to remain slow through the first half of the year as interest rates and inflation are expected to remain elevated and the housing inventories continue to be low. Increased interest rate liability costs may impact future earnings. "

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Net income decreased by $408,000, or 29.1%, to $993,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was due to an decrease of $598,000 in net interest income and a decrease of $61,000 in non-interest income offset by a decrease of $24,000 in non-interest expense and a decrease of $227,000 in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $2.7 million, or 43.6%, from $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to increases in the average balance of and higher yields on interest earning assets.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $76,000, or 262.1%, to $105,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $29,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due a 467 basis point increase in the average yield on cash and cash equivalents from 0.17% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to 4.84% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the higher interest rate environment. This was offset by a $62.7 million decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents to $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $71.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the use of excess liquidity to fund loan originations and purchase investment securities.

Interest income on loans increased $2.2 million, or 39.0%, to $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due primarily to $146.1 million increase in the average balance of loans to $718.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $571.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and a 42 basis point increase in the average yield on loans from 3.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to 4.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was offset by a $347,000 reserve for nonaccrual interest on a delinquent construction loan.

Interest income on securities increased $438,000, or 66.6%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $658,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due primarily to a $23.2 million increase in the average balance of securities to $162.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $138.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the purchase of investments with excess liquidity, and a 81 basis point increase in the average yield from 1.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to 2.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Interest expense increased $3.3 million, or 288.6%, from $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to increases in the average balance of and higher costs on interest bearing liabilities.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $2.9 million, or 349.8%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $826,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due to a 165 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 0.60% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and an increase in the average balances of certificates of deposit of $152.3 million to $503.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $351.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $447,000, or 135.5%, from $330,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $777,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 164 basis points to 3.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 1.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to the new borrowings at higher rates. The increase was also due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $14.3 million to $96.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $82.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $598,000, or 11.7%, to $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase reflected a 80 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 1.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 2.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our net interest margin decreased 59 basis points to 2.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 2.64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

We recorded no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 or the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. As of January 1, 2023 the Bank adopted CECL and recorded a one-time adjustment of $157,000 to the allowance for credit losses. The Bank had a decrease in the loan portfolio and continues to have a low level of delinquent and non-accrual loans in the portfolio, as well as no charge-offs.

Non-interest income decreased by $61,000, or 17.8%, to $283,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $344,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Gain on sale of loans decreased $74,000 as loan originations were lower in 2023 and fees and other income decreased $30,000. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance of $30,000, or 19.2%, due higher balances during 2023, and an increase in fee and service charges of $13,000.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, non-interest expense decreased $24,000, or 0.7%, over the comparable 2022 period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $99,000, or 4.8%, due to a higher employee count. Director fees decreased $55,000, or 25.8%, due to lower pension expense. The increase in advertising expense of $26,000, or 21.6%, was due to additional promotions for branch locations and new promotions on deposit and loan products. Other expense decreased $142,000, or 44.2% due to lower deferred compensation expense and other various expenses.

Income tax expense decreased $227,000, or 43.3%, to $298,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $525,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was due to $689,000 of lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were 23.09% and 27.27%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $950.3 million at March 31, 2023, representing an decrease of $809,000, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.7 million during the period primarily due to loan payments received. Net loans decreased $7.1 million, or 1.0%, due to $11.7 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $4.6 million, consisting of a mainly residential real estate loans and home equity loans. Securities held to maturity increased $780,000 due to the purchase of corporate bond with excess cash. Securities available for sale decreased $3.0 million or 3.6% due to the repayments of mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds.

Delinquent loans increased $11.7 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, finishing at $13.5 million or 1.86% of total loans. The increase was due to one commercial construction loan located in Totowa New Jersey with a balance of $10.9 million with a loan to value ratio of 46%. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased to $12.9 million and were 1.35% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The Company's allowance for loan losses was 0.38% of total loans and 21.35% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.36% of total loans and 136.3% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022.

Total liabilities decreased $236,000, or 0.0%, to $811.2 million mainly due to an $10.7 million decrease in deposits, offset by a $9.7 million increase in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $10.7 million, or 1.5%, to $690.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $701.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits reflected decreases in NOW, money market and savings accounts, which decreased by $15.8 million from $170.2 million at December 31, 2022 to $154.3 million at March 31, 2023, offset by an increase in certificate of deposit accounts, which increased by $5.6 million to $498.2 million from $492.6 million at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, uninsured deposits represented 8.4% of the Bank's total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $9.7 million, or 9.5%, due to new advances for loan funding. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $336.8 million of which $112.0 million is advanced.

Stockholders' equity decreased $573,000 to $139.1 million, due to increased accumulated other comprehensive loss for securities available for sale of $246,000 and the repurchase of 126,660 shares of stock during the quarter at a cost of $1.4 million, offset by net income of $993,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the Company's ratio of average stockholders' equity-to-total assets was 14.69%, compared to 17.05% at March 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) As of As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,423,093 $ 8,160,028 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 13,079,185 8,680,889 Cash and cash equivalents 24,502,278 16,840,917 Securities available for sale 82,051,189 85,100,578 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $71,201,953 and $70,699,651, respectively) 78,207,206 77,427,309 Loans, net of allowance of $2,735,174 and $2,578,174, respectively 711,890,347 719,025,762 Premises and equipment, net 7,852,299 7,884,335 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities 5,918,600 5,490,900 Accrued interest receivable 3,777,228 3,966,651 Core deposit intangibles 251,240 267,272 Bank-owned life insurance 30,392,377 30,206,325 Other assets 5,447,449 4,888,954 Total Assets $ 950,290,213 $ 951,099,003 Liabilities and Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 38,107,101 $ 38,653,349 Interest bearing deposits 652,604,123 662,758,100 Total deposits 690,711,224 701,411,449 FHLB advances-short term 36,500,000 59,000,000 FHLB advances-long term 75,531,931 43,319,254 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,499,731 3,174,661 Other liabilities 4,961,068 4,534,516 Total liabilities 811,203,954 811,439,880 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,572,356 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 13,699,016 at December 31, 2022 135,723 136,989 Additional paid-in capital 57,928,185 59,099,476 Retained earnings 92,527,240 91,756,673 Unearned ESOP shares (429,900 shares at March 31, 2023 and 436,495 shares at December 31, 2022) (5,047,701 ) (5,123,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,457,188 ) (6,211,013 ) Total stockholders' equity 139,086,259 139,659,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 950,290,213 $ 951,099,003

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income Loans $ 7,699,438 $ 5,537,080 Securities Taxable 1,051,260 637,121 Tax-exempt 44,902 20,996 Other interest-earning assets 221,589 83,813 Total interest income 9,017,189 6,279,010 Interest expense Deposits 3,714,997 826,184 FHLB advances 777,354 329,833 Total interest expense 4,492,351 1,156,017 Net interest income 4,524,838 5,122,993 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,524,838 5,122,993 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 52,152 39,318 Gain on sale of loans 13,225 87,130 Bank-owned life insurance 186,053 155,993 Other 31,849 61,982 Total non-interest income 283,279 344,423 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,162,369 2,063,347 Occupancy and equipment 382,787 344,429 FDIC insurance assessment 60,000 54,000 Data processing 277,097 278,347 Advertising 147,300 121,145 Director fees 159,337 214,791 Professional fees 149,250 144,263 Other 179,208 320,953 Total non-interest expense 3,517,348 3,541,275 Income before income taxes 1,290,769 1,926,141 Income tax expense 298,062 525,244 Net income $ 992,707 $ 1,400,897 Earnings per Share - basic $ 0.08 $ 0.10 Earnings per Share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,013,492 13,858,884 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,055,533 13,878,304

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) At or For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets (2) 0.39 % 0.68 % Return on average equity (3) 2.68 % 3.88 % Interest rate spread (4) 1.68 % 2.48 % Net interest margin (5) 2.05 % 2.64 % Efficiency ratio (6) 73.15 % 64.77 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.68 % 122.33 % Net loans to deposits 103.07 % 91.05 % Equity to assets (7) 14.69 % 17.05 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 15.60 % 17.35 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 0.38 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans 21.35 % 111.82 % Net recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 1.79 % 0.34 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.35 % 0.23 %

(1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents net income divided by average total assets. (3) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (4 Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%. (5) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%. (6) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7) Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Real estate: (unaudited) Residential First Mortgage $ 462,407,846 $ 466,100,627 Commercial and Multi-Family Real Estate 166,664,915 162,338,669 Construction 57,379,095 61,825,478 Commercial and Industrial 1,523,380 1,684,189 Consumer: Home Equity and Other Consumer 26,650,285 29,654,973 Total loans 714,625,521 721,603,936 Allowance for loan losses (2,735,174 ) (2,578,174 ) Net loans $ 711,890,347 $ 719,025,762

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated.

At March 31, At December 31, 2023 2022 Amount Percent Average

Rate Amount Percent Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 38,221,561 6.93 % - % $ 38,653,472 5.52 % - % NOW accounts 78,112,797 11.31 1.83 82,720,214 11.79 0.88 Money market accounts 23,067,201 3.34 0.31 30,037,106 4.28 0.32 Savings accounts 53,144,417 7.69 0.53 57,407,955 8.18 0.49 Certificates of deposit 498,165,248 72.12 2.99 492,592,702 70.23 2.37 Total $ 690,711,224 100.00 % 2.41 % $ 701,411,449 100.00 % 1.82 %

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/

Cost (3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/

Cost (3) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,799 $ 105 4.84 % $ 71,541 $ 29 0.17 % Loans 717,964 7,699 4.32 % 571,827 5,537 3.90 % Securities 161,960 1,096 2.71 % 138,798 658 1.90 % Other interest-earning assets 5,338 117 8.74 % 4,834 55 4.50 % Total interest-earning assets 894,061 9,017 4.06 % 787,000 6,279 3.21 % Non-interest-earning assets 54,810 50,802 Total assets $ 948,871 $ 837,802 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 112,717 $ 380 1.37 % $ 143,453 $ 220 0.62 % Savings accounts 53,618 70 0.53 % 66,583 43 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 503,369 3,265 2.63 % 351,027 563 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 669,704 3,715 2.25 % 561,063 826 0.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 96,532 777 3.27 % 82,280 330 1.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 766,236 4,492 2.38 % 643,343 1,156 0.73 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 37,224 42,936 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,977 5,265 Total liabilities 809,437 691,544 Total equity 139,434 146,258 Total liabilities and equity $ 948,871 $ 837,802 Net interest income $ 4,525 $ 5,123 Interest rate spread (2) 1.68 % 2.48 % Net interest margin (3) 2.05 % 2.64 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.68 % 122.33 %

(1) Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $47,000. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 Compared to Three

Months Ended March 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net (In thousands) Interest income: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ (204 ) $ 280 $ 76 Loans receivable 1,521 641 2,162 Securities 123 315 438 Other interest earning assets 6 56 62 Total interest-earning assets 1,446 1,292 2,738 Interest expense: NOW and money market accounts (300 ) 460 160 Savings accounts (53 ) 80 27 Certificates of deposit 337 2,365 2,702 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 66 381 447 Total interest-bearing liabilities 50 3,286 3,336 Net increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 1,396 $ (1,994 ) $ (598 )

