Lysterfield South, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2023) - Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd, a leading company with technological innovation as its core competitive advantage, is proud to update the high-energy-density 2U batteries. 2U is a subsidiary of Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd, and the company's R&D team has improved power batteries' energy density and safety, constantly introducing excellent talents and advanced technology. The new batteries are set to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry by improving the performance of electric vehicles, making them safer, faster charging, more extended range, and more reasonably priced.

2U is the first company to launch the 18650 single battery that can be mass-produced, with a single battery reaching up to 4.7AH. The specific energy per kilogram of the 2U battery has reached 380wh, and it is expected to exceed 5AH in the near future. The density can exceed 400wh. The technological advancements of 2U can help improve the performance of electric vehicles, making them more accessible to the average consumer.





First mass-produced 18650 single battery with 4.7AH capacity and 380wh/kg energy density by Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd



In addition, 2U has reached strategic cooperation with a large-scale electric vehicle manufacturer to develop a prototype car with a charging range of 800-1000 kilometers. With the help of the latter's strong production capacity, high-quality automotive products, modern interior and exterior design, and 2U's high-energy-density solid-state battery, the prototype is planned to be tested in the middle and late stages of this year and enter mass production by the end of the year or early next year. The first products are planned to be launched in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Malaysia in 2024.

"Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd is committed to providing consumers with more high-quality, high-performance, intelligent electric vehicle products and services," said Duncan Liu, the founder, and CEO of Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd. "We believe that our partnership with the large-scale electric vehicle manufacturer will help accelerate the industry's transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation."

Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd has signed a general cooperation agreement on electric vehicle sales with the Middle East, a contract with Switzerland for five prototype vehicles, and an intention of 95 electric vehicles.

Furthermore, in the future, 2U will work with the 2U.Chat intelligent social platform to create the next generation of connected cars, using the web3.0 business model to share the benefits of technology with partners and bring more contributions to consumers. In the next few years, 2U will continue to uphold the spirit of innovation and provide consumers with more high-quality, high-performance, intelligent electric vehicle products and services.





The first products are planned to be launched in the Middle East, Europe, Australia and Malaysia in 2024



"We are excited to work with more manufacturers, technology companies, and capital partners around the world to jointly promote the development of the electric vehicle industry and create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for mankind," added Duncan Liu.

The high-energy-density 2U battery is expected to impact the electric vehicle industry significantly, making electric cars more affordable, practical, and accessible to the general public.

About Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd:

Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd is a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in Australia. The company has an aggressive technology-driven approach, with technological innovation as the core competitive advantage. Brighsun Ev Group Pty Ltd is committed to providing more sustainable and environmentally friendly products and services, pioneering and driving the global green energy industry's development.

For further information, please visit https://www.brighsun.com/.

