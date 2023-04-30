Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2023) - Bitget is pleased to announce the listing of Sui (SUI). To celebrate with the community, Bitget is launching a complimentary airdrop to all the users.





Bitget Exchange Announces Sui (SUI) Airdrop

Use the Register Now button to participate:

Activity 1: Perform KYC & Join the SUI community

Note: The allocation will only be available for the first 3000 participants.

Activity 2: Bitget SUI rebate pool of US$20,000 for depositors

Activity 3: Subscribe to Bitget SUI Earn products

Bitget will launch SUI Earn products right after SUI trading begins.

For updates, stay tuned for the official announcement on Bitget.

Terms and Conditions

SUI net deposits = total deposits - total withdrawals (only on-chain transfers counted). All airdrops will be in SUI. Rewards will be distributed to the winners' spot accounts within ten working days after the promotion ends. VIP users and market maker accounts are not eligible for the promotion. Only primary accounts are eligible for the promotion. Any sub-accounts participating in this promotion will be disqualified and will not be distributed any rewards. It is strictly forbidden to engage in malicious or suspicious behavior, such as setting up multiple accounts, creating fake traffic, using the same IP address to trade with multiple accounts, or cheating. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify anyone from participating in this promotion if they are suspected of malicious behavior. Bitget reserves the right to amend the terms of this promotion, or cancel it at any time without prior notice at its sole discretion. Bitget reserves the right of final decision for this promotion. Contact customer service for any questions.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com.

For more information about Bitget, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own research and invest at their own discretion.

