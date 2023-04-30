Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2023) - Royal Line Logistics Inc, under the leadership of President Rustamjon Isroilov, has been honored with a 2023 Global Recognition Award for its exceptional achievements in the logistics industry.





Royal Line Logistics Receives Global Recognition Award

With Rustamjon's extensive international experience in business and education, Royal Line Logistics has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the global logistics industry. The company has not only navigated the complex logistical landscape but has excelled by harnessing innovative and transformative technologies like machine learning.

"We are proud to bestow upon Royal Line Logistics the prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award," said a spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards. "Their exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence have made them a leader in the logistics industry."

Royal Line Logistics' dedication to providing the best service possible has earned them an impressive reputation among clients. The company offers a range of logistics services, including air and sea freight, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution.

"Receiving the Global Recognition Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Rustamjon Isroilov. "We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do and to provide our clients with exceptional logistics services."

Congratulations to Royal Line Logistics for their well-deserved Global Recognition Award.

About Global Recognition Awards:

Global Recognition Awards (www.globalrecognitionawards.org) is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

Contact:

Alex Sterling

alex@globalrecognitionawards.com

