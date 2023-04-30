Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Predo Health Products Inc, Türkiye, for delivery of two high-speed hygiene converting lines to produce adult open diapers and feminine sanitary napkins. With this investment, Predo is entering the growing adult and femcare market. The company already operates four baby diaper lines from Andritz.Andritz: weekly performance: -3.37% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (24/04/2023)

